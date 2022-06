No bear better mess with the chickens at Clark Fork School. Presuming it makes it to the top of the 6-foot fence, it will get a zap from new electric fencing installed last week (well out of reach of the school’s 7-and-under aged students). It won’t find better pickings in the garbage cans, now that they’ve been upgraded to bear-resistant containers.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO