Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson, 75, of Great Falls died at Benefis Peace Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long struggle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Schenectady, NY on March 13, 1947 to Russel and Marion (Bush) Krapf and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA where she attended San Marcos High School and was a lover of horses and an avid rider. After graduating in 1965 she attended St. Olaf College where she studied art education and met her husband, Michael McPherson. The two were married in 1968. Upon graduation from St. Olaf in 1969 the couple moved to San Diego, CA where Carolyn was an elementary school art teacher and Michael finished basic and officer training for the Marine Corps and began law school. It was there that their son, Gavin, was born. The couple then moved to Missoula, MT where Michael finished law school. They then moved to Cherry Point, NC where they lived in military family housing while Michael finished his service as an officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was here that their daughter Jaim was born. They then moved to Great Falls where Jaim and Gavin grew up.

