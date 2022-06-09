Read full article on original website
Saird LeAnna Kunsa
Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Our hearts our broken. Her parents are Mary Warner and Dale Kunsa. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom. After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading, as well as various school activities. She enjoyed playing basketball and participated in track and softball in high school. She made many friends and was always involved in activities with them. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.
Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson
Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson, 75, of Great Falls died at Benefis Peace Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long struggle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Schenectady, NY on March 13, 1947 to Russel and Marion (Bush) Krapf and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA where she attended San Marcos High School and was a lover of horses and an avid rider. After graduating in 1965 she attended St. Olaf College where she studied art education and met her husband, Michael McPherson. The two were married in 1968. Upon graduation from St. Olaf in 1969 the couple moved to San Diego, CA where Carolyn was an elementary school art teacher and Michael finished basic and officer training for the Marine Corps and began law school. It was there that their son, Gavin, was born. The couple then moved to Missoula, MT where Michael finished law school. They then moved to Cherry Point, NC where they lived in military family housing while Michael finished his service as an officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was here that their daughter Jaim was born. They then moved to Great Falls where Jaim and Gavin grew up.
John William “Bill” Morton
John William “Bill” Morton, 89 years old, passed into the arms of Jesus his Savior on December 16, 2022. Bill was born in Anderson, Missouri on January 26, 1933, and moved to Montana in 1958. On Christmas Day, 1953, he married his wife, Patricia. In 1969 they moved to Dutton, Montana.
Alluvion Health & GFPS team up for a winter coat drive
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District is the second largest district in the state and has 10,160 students enrolled throughout the district. With so many students enrolled, the staff has identified about 4% of students are homeless; now that doesn't seem like a big number, but it's roughly 400 students.
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
