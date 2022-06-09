CT Food bank seeks donations, volunteers

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -As schools close, the Connecticut Food Bank seeks donations and volunteers to help mitigate the 425-thousand residents who suffer from food insecurity.

President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said donations are coming in strong. But he said with the expiration of federal Covid Relief benefits, rising inflation and increasing gas prices, the organization is in his words, "facing difficult times."

He said with kids out of school, where they receive up to three meals a day, that really drops off between June and August.

Jakubowski said the food bank operates five hundred pantries and one hundred mobile sites.

You can find out more by visiting the Connecticut Food Bank site or by calling 2-1-1.

