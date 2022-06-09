ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

CT Food bank seeks donations, volunteers

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7yRj_0g5tvslF00

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -As schools close, the Connecticut Food Bank seeks donations and volunteers to help mitigate the 425-thousand residents who suffer from food insecurity.

President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said donations are coming in strong. But he said with the expiration of federal Covid Relief benefits, rising inflation and increasing gas prices, the organization is in his words, "facing difficult times."

He said with kids out of school, where they receive up to three meals a day, that really drops off between June and August.

Jakubowski said the food bank operates five hundred pantries and one hundred mobile sites.

You can find out more by visiting the Connecticut Food Bank site or by calling 2-1-1.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

9 Hidden Massachusetts Waterfalls you must see

There’s nothing like experiencing the magic of discovering a hidden waterfall during a hike. You hear it before you see it. The roar of rushing water that pulls you along the path until suddenly the forest gives way to reveal a cascading waterfall, making your trek through the woods worth it and then some.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

7 places to eat along the water on the South Shore

The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options...
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
globalcirculate.com

Connecticut woman dies after being infected with tickborne Powassan virus

A Connecticut woman has died after becoming infected with the tickborne Powassan virus, state health officials announced this week. The state Department of Public Health reported that the woman, who was in her 90s, lived New London County and became sick in early May. She died May 17. She is the second person in Connecticut to test positive for the virus this year and the first to die.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a 6-year-old boy has been recovered, nearly 72-hours after he went missing in the Merrimack River. Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that Mas DeChhat had been found on the third day of searching. A kayaker operating in the Pipers Quarry area of the Merrimack River located what […]
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Volunteers#Food Security#Mobile#Charity#Ct Food#The Connecticut Food Bank#Audacy
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus

Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.
LEBANON, NH
NewsTimes

Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
FUN 107

Cape Cod’s Famous Christmas Tree Shops Getting New Name

Next time you head to your favorite Christmas Tree Shops, it may not be what you expect. It seems the company is rebranding and changing its name is step one. Just over 50 years ago, Christmas Tree Shops was a little start-up out of Yarmouth that primarily sold penny candy. Since the 1980s, however, the chain has been growing and we've gotten to the point where it has outgrown its own name.
GoLocalProv

One of the Biggest RI Waterfront Development Battles is Headed for a Showdown

One of Rhode Island’s biggest waterfront development battles is now going to the State of Rhode Island for a showdown. On the one side is the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and one of the state’s largest — and most powerful — developers — Procaccianti, whose subsidiary “PRI X” currently has the lease on a large parcel of land in the State Port of Galilee in Narragansett.
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy