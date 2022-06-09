ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Recall: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes

By Dave Marzullo
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqNL1_0g5tvfX200

The FDA has released the following :

Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, IL is voluntarily recalling select lots of Prairie City Bakery® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. The product contains Jif® peanut butter that was voluntarily recalled by the J.M. Smucker company on May 20, 2022, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

At the time of this release, there have been no illnesses reported.

More product recalls

This recall affects 50,220 individually wrapped cakes sold in 2 ounce packages and in ten packs of 2 ounce packages of Prairie City Bakery® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake containing cooked peanut butter. They were sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide.

The recalled product should not be consumed or handled outside of its package. The product should be disposed of or returned to place of purchase. The recalled product can be identified using the following information:

Product UPC information:
Ten Pack UPC: 7-97884-36719-9
Individual Unit UPC: 7-97884-36718-2

The lot and date codes below are recalled:

1357-1 Best by 6/23/2023
2085-1 Best by 9/25/2023

The recall was initiated after our copacker who produces and packages this item for Prairie City Bakery was alerted that the peanut butter used had been recalled by Jif®.

Consumers who have purchased this product may contact the company at (800) 338-5122 with the package code information for refunds Monday thru Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Strike might delay road construction work

Ed Maher, communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why they’ve called the strike against three construction material producers and why it may impact road construction this summer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cakes#Peanut Butter#Salmonella#Chocolate Chips#Fda#Prairie City Bakery#Jif#The J M Smucker
WGN Radio

Cooling centers available during Chicago-area heat wave

The following cooling centers are available for Chicago-area residents during the expected heat wave, June 14 and 15: City of Chicago: The City of Chicago’s cooling areas located at the City’s six community service centers will be activated on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Visitors are […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

George Will on Jan. 6 hearings: ‘The object of the hearing is public education’

George Will, senior political contributor at NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap the first prime-time hearing by the The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and where it stands in American history. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy