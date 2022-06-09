Death investigation unfolds in Bonita Springs after possible drowning

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A death investigation is underway off Imperial Parkway just north of Cordera Way near Bonita Springs High School Thursday afternoon.

The Bonita Springs Fire Department confirmed around 2:30 p.m. rescue crews responded to a possible drowning call at a lake in the area and said a skid steer fell into the water with someone on the machine.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a death in the area but said it’s too soon to determine the cause of death.

Neighbors said they always see construction in the area, but never knew what was being built.

“Just seen the construction over there. I really have no clue right now,” Mark Pollard of Bonita Springs said.

Another neighbor shared their condolences following the incident.

“Here he is out just trying to make a living and an accident like this happen,” Debra DelSasso of Bonita Springs said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also responding to the scene.

NBC2 crews on the scene said crime scene tape is surrounding a pond that appears to be under construction about 250 yards off the road. Witnesses also said an excavator was seen in the water.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they are released.