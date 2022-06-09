ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Death investigation unfolds in Bonita Springs after possible drowning

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A death investigation is underway off Imperial Parkway just north of Cordera Way near Bonita Springs High School Thursday afternoon.

The Bonita Springs Fire Department confirmed around 2:30 p.m. rescue crews responded to a possible drowning call at a lake in the area and said a skid steer fell into the water with someone on the machine.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a death in the area but said it’s too soon to determine the cause of death.

Neighbors said they always see construction in the area, but never knew what was being built.

“Just seen the construction over there. I really have no clue right now,” Mark Pollard of Bonita Springs said.

Another neighbor shared their condolences following the incident.

“Here he is out just trying to make a living and an accident like this happen,” Debra DelSasso of Bonita Springs said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167erG_0g5tuNsH00

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also responding to the scene.

NBC2 crews on the scene said crime scene tape is surrounding a pond that appears to be under construction about 250 yards off the road. Witnesses also said an excavator was seen in the water.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they are released.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead in Lee County crash, troopers say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 26-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on Pine Island Road approaching a green light at an intersection with Woodward Avenue, troopers said in a news release.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate body found in south Fort Myers as a homicide

The body of a man was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known. Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bonita Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Fatal crash in Desoto County

The 17-year-old was traveling east on SW Robin Road, approaching a right curve, east of the intersection of US-17. He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a power pole.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pollard
ABC News

18-year-old beats the odds to walk at graduation after car accident

A Florida teen has beaten the odds to walk at her high school graduation, just one month after a car accident left her with a traumatic brain injury, a mobility disorder, speech impairment, and post-traumatic stress disorder, among other injuries. On the evening of April 18, Khalia Carter of Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired outside a Wawa in Cape Coral

A confirmed shooting in Cape Coral on Sunday at a Wawa on Veterans Pkwy. and Santa Barbara Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. CCPD said both parties involved fled the scene and shell casings were seen on the ground in the area. CCPD had evidence markers on the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Osha#Accident
WINKNEWS.com

Semi-truck crash on Alligator Alley

A semi-truck crashed on Alligator Alley causing big backups and delays on the southbound roads early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck hit a guardrail and jack-knifed blocking both eastbound lanes on I-75. FHP said the semi-truck crash happened near Mile Marker 66 on I-75. All lanes...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Emergency road closure on Linger Lodge Rd. will last 2 weeks

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials have announced an emergency road closure in Bradenton. The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair. The repairs, officials tell ABC7, will take two weeks. This is due to getting...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County deputies respond to shots fired call

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies responded to a home early Saturday morning after a call of shots fired. At 6:40am, a call came in stating the caller had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Ave. in Port Charlotte. Deputies responded and can confirm that one person is injured and another is believed to be inside the home.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy