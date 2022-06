The Carnegie Public Library’s new book bike recently made its debut at the Fayette County Farmers Market on Saturday, June 4. Made possible by American Rescue Plan Act funds, the book bike allows library staff to take library materials into the community with books for checkout or purchase, as well as information about the Summer Reading Program, other upcoming events, and digital reading apps such as Libby and Hoopla. Stay tuned for future outings with the book bike. Special thanks to Tony’s Welding & Fabrication for repairing and upgrading our book bike.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO