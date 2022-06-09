PHOTOS: St.Tammany Fire Protection District 1 hosts “Fit as a Firefighter” camp to kick off summer break

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The week of June 6, the St.Tammany Fire Protection District 1 held the “Fit As A Firefighter” Summer Camp after a 2-year break due to the pandemic.

The week-long summer camp kicked off summer break with a focus on health, fitness, and education.

The Saints and Pelicans were special guests at the camp on Thursday afternoon. The week-long camp will end Friday with a water day.

