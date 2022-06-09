PHOTOS: St.Tammany Fire Protection District 1 hosts “Fit as a Firefighter” camp to kick off summer break

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson City Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vracken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC health, and FitLot. The first two...
Terrebonne Parish School Board announced it will be adding 10 additional instructional minutes to every school in the district for the 2022-2023 school year. The update will go into effect in August and will continue everyday throughout the school year. The addition of instructional minutes will allow five days to...
The 49th Annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The matchup will be televised at 1 PM central on NBC.
SAINT ROSE, La. — A fire was reported at Intl-Matex Tank Terminals in St. Rose Sunday. According to parish officials, no one was hurt and they do not expect any offsite impacts. The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Crews say it was contained by 9:15 p.m. The company immediately...
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the closure of a public boat ramp in northeast Louisiana. “The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the public boat ramp on Concordia Lake until further notice. “This boat ramp is next to the...
Louisiana had 3.4 million licensed drivers in 2015, and it's estimated that by 2030, vehicle travel in Louisiana will increase by another 20 percent, according to a national transportation research group called TRIP.
The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival fired up the crowd with dance music at Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The two-day festival featured live music, dancing, food and an arts market.
Saharan dust is moving over Louisiana Monday, dropping air quality in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and elsewhere in the state. Children, seniors and people with breathing issues are encouraged to reduce their time outside, officials said. An air quality alert has been issued by AirNow, which is a partnership...
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - It was stressful week of weather for the region, with serious heat and humidity, street flooding, and a severe wind event in north Kenner late Thursday evening. Those who live on Arizona Avenue, such as Wayne Wehner, say the extreme wind event put a scare into...
Detour/Alternate Route: Motorists traveling LA 44 west may take LA 54 north to US 61, then west to LA 3213, then south to re-intersect LA 44. Motorists traveling LA 44 east may take LA 3213 north to US 61, then east to LA 54, then south to re-intersect LA 44.
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf. Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the day. He won the 92nd when he was just 22 years old. Berthelot finish at nine-under par and won by one shot over Charlie Flynn.
METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside mall in Metairie reported power outage earlier today. However, power has now been restored to all parts of the mall. Registers and ATMs are currently in service. Stay alert with our updates on weather from our meteorologists.
