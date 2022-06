I recently talked with a friend who serves as the president of a large tech company. He had a unique perspective on the record-shattering mass exodus of nearly 48 million workers in 2021, known as the Great Resignation. The “Great Resignation,” he posited, is now turning into the “Great Regret.” When I pressed him further, he said, “So many people who left for greener pastures have realized that the ‘lawn’ is no different on the other side.”

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO