Mac Jones taking ownership of Patriots’ offense

Despite Bill Belichick’s annual assertion that everyone must reestablish their standing each season, there is no competition at one position in New England this year.

With all due respect to veteran backup Brian Hoyer and rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, it goes without saying that second-year Pro Bowler Mac Jones has already locked down the starting quarterback job.

More than that, Jones is the centerpiece of the new-look, “streamlined,” “dumbed-down” offense being put in place by non-traditional, still-learning offensive assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

Over the last couple days of mandatory minicamp action on the practice fields of Gillette Stadium it was quite clear that Jones is very much in charge of the Patriots’ offense.

A year removed from the No. 15 overall pick’s competition with Cam Newton, Jones is now fully entrenched as the franchise QB in Foxborough and admitted he indeed feels like he’s taken ownership of the offense.

“Yeah. That’s the whole point of the quarterback, right? To lead the guys around you,” Jones said during a Thursday Zoom with local reporters. “Get them the ball. Get the ball out quick. Get the ball out on time. And let the offensive line do their thing. It’s a group effort. It’s not just one person out there. There’s 11 people. At the end of the day I have the ball every play and I have to make decisions to help the team win.”

Jones has shown great energy this spring. Celebrating many successful plays with his playmakers.

He’s also displayed clear and obvious leadership. Things are done his way. Or the miss-stepping teammate in question is shown by Jones exactly the way the developing young passer wants it done.

His teammates know who’s in charge, not just of the huddle but of every second of every practice rep. Top 2021 receiver target Jakobi Meyers emphatically agreed with the idea that Jones has taken full ownership of the New England offense barely a year into his tenure in town.

“You ask if he’s taken control of the offense? That’s just a capital YES, exclamation mark, exclamation mark!! He’s the real deal,” Meyers said. “Just kind of what he sees, we all try to catch up to what’s in his mind, his vision. I know him and the coaches have been doing a great job of just relaying information to us. But ultimately, when we’re out there, he tells us and we ask him. ‘How do you want it? Where do you want us to be? When do you want us to be there?’ He’s been really just adamant about what he says. He has a clear vision in his mind, like I said. It’s real easy to work with him because he puts us in the right direction and we just have to catch the balls that he throws.”

Who’ll be calling plays in New England this year? That’s not exactly clear, even if Patricia is seen as the frontrunner.

Who’ll step up among the competitive group of pass catchers to lead the way on the receiving end of Jones’ throws? There are plenty of returning and newcomer candidates.

But the Patriots’ offense is clearly Jones’ show. He knows it and so do his teammates. That much is obvious at this early point in the team-building process.