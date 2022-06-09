ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

City of Pittsburgh releases schedule of events for 4th of July celebration

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vky1T_0g5ttL9200

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Every year in Pittsburgh, one of the biggest downtown celebrations is the 4th of July holiday.

Annually, the day is capped off with a firework celebration at the city’s point of confluence for many surrounding neighborhoods to see.

The City of Pittsburgh has released the schedule of events that will take place at Point State Park for the 2022 celebration.

The festivities will feature live music, family activities, other live performance arts, and of course the main event, a Zambelli firework show.

The schedule of events for Point State Park released by the city:

1:00 p.m. flag raising at the Fort Pitt Blockhouse
1:00-4:00 p.m. Fort Pitt Museum family activities
4:00-8:30 p.m. family activities across the Point
5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Squonk performance
6:00 p.m. East Winds Symphonic Band
8:00 p.m. River City Brass
9:35 p.m. fireworks

“We are excited to celebrate with fireworks and festivities this Fourth of July,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I’m looking forward to a day filled with good food, music, and celebrations with friends and family. Thank you to all of our sponsors that have worked with us to make these festivities possible”

For the full experience of the firework show, tune into 100.1 FM KDKA for a soundtrack that gives to the full experience for Independence Day.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Confluence, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Point State Park#4th Of July#River City#Am 1020#Pitt Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy