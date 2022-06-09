City of Pittsburgh releases schedule of events for 4th of July celebration

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Every year in Pittsburgh, one of the biggest downtown celebrations is the 4th of July holiday.

Annually, the day is capped off with a firework celebration at the city’s point of confluence for many surrounding neighborhoods to see.

The City of Pittsburgh has released the schedule of events that will take place at Point State Park for the 2022 celebration.

The festivities will feature live music, family activities, other live performance arts, and of course the main event, a Zambelli firework show.

The schedule of events for Point State Park released by the city:

1:00 p.m. flag raising at the Fort Pitt Blockhouse

1:00-4:00 p.m. Fort Pitt Museum family activities

4:00-8:30 p.m. family activities across the Point

5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Squonk performance

6:00 p.m. East Winds Symphonic Band

8:00 p.m. River City Brass

9:35 p.m. fireworks

“We are excited to celebrate with fireworks and festivities this Fourth of July,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I’m looking forward to a day filled with good food, music, and celebrations with friends and family. Thank you to all of our sponsors that have worked with us to make these festivities possible”

For the full experience of the firework show, tune into 100.1 FM KDKA for a soundtrack that gives to the full experience for Independence Day.