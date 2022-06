Eric Frankson is a Director on the Well In the Desert Board and he created a Bike Program to give unhoused individuals transportation here in the desert. Frankson believes that giving transportation to their clients gives them the ability to get around the city with hopes of helping them get back on their feet. Some The post Well In the Desert Unhoused Bike Program in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO