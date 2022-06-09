ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel industry calls on White House to end Covid-19 testing requirement for travelers from overseas

By Seema Mody, @SeemaCNBC
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push comes after the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece and others have lifted similar requirements as pandemic restrictions ease around the world. The U.S. still requires all travelers flying into the country to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test or proof that they recovered from Covid, regardless of their vaccination...

