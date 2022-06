The Ford Wyoming Center has announced that the World Ballet Series is bringing the most popular ballet of all time, Swan Lake, to Casper this September. A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

CASPER, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO