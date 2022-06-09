ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe lands high on list of best places in the US for renters, study shows

By John Egan, CultureMap
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3VNz_0g5tmY3M00

In terms of quality of life, Conroe offers residents water-adjacent living and lush forests, and that's not just for homeowners.

The video above is from a related story on some of the top places to eat at in Conroe.

A new study by the RentCafe website places Conroe No. 3 in the country when it comes to the best cities for renters. In its new ranking of the top U.S. cities for renters in 2022, RentCafe also ranks Houston No. 19 further down the list.

Conroe, according to RentCafe, comes in third place in terms of cost of living and housing, making it "very appealing" to renters. More than 70% of apartments there are high-end, which ensures a diverse selection of high-quality dwelling. The area's warm weather, myriad lakes, and green spaces create the perfect location for active residents and nature-lovers.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap .

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Houston

New Fiiz Drinks location opens in League City

A new Fiiz Drinks location opened May 21 at 241 S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. The chain sells a variety of carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, such as sodas, energy drinks and frozen drinks. The store also offers coffees and snacks, including pretzels and nachos. 281-724-9408. www.fiizdrinks.com. Daniel joined...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Houston, TX
Government
KTEN.com

I Inherited a House, What To Do? – Should I Rent or Sell in Houston?

Originally Posted On: https://www.homeofferhouston.net/blog/inherited-a-house-what-to-do-in-houston/. First, we’re so sorry for your loss. This can be a very challenging time for many reasons, and dealing with property ownership is tough at the best of times. You’re thinking, “I inherited a house, what to do with this house?” Should I rent it?...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fleur at Woodforest in Montgomery under new ownership

Andrea Canales became the new owner of Fleur at Woodforest as of May 1. Fleur is located at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 200, Montgomery, and offers fresh flowers from many different countries. Canales said the flower shop also now offers custom silk arrangements and in-home floral design with having 25 years of experience owning a flower shop and 45 years of design experience. 936-235-2095. www.fleuratwoodforest.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#Rentcafe#Houston Culturemap
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: You may be giving others access to change your home thermostat

HOUSTON – Smart thermostats make it easy for you to adjust the temperature in your home, even when you’re not there. But you may also be giving others access to change your settings at any time without notice. KPRC 2 Investigates looked into what you need to know about who can control your smart thermostat and when.
realtynewsreport.com

Best New Skyline View for Golf

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – No other golf course can match it. Step up to the Number One tee box at Houston’s newest golf course and you will see it. The view of the downtown Houston skyline, almost 50 million square feet of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District annexes new Pearland planned development

Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District No. 509 has added new acreage of land to its service area. Pearland City Council at its regular meeting on June 13 unanimously passed a resolution that green lights the annexation of roughly 110 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Bailey Road into the Harris-Brazoria Counties Municipal Utility District No. 509.
PEARLAND, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy