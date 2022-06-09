ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 teens arrested in Henrico for Philadelphia mass shooting

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zgezr_0g5tm28b00

PHILADELPHIA — Two young men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Virginia in the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia, officials said Thursday.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the June 4 shooting but is now 18, are both facing murder charges, authorities said. Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, while Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, 22.

Both men were arrested at the River City Apartment Complex in eastern Henrico County late Thursday morning by federal marshals, Philadelphia officials said at a news conference. They will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

"We knocked, announced U.S. Marshals, we have warrants, come to the door. One individual exited and then out came the two suspects. They were arrested without incident," Kevin Connolly, a U.S. Marshal, said. "My understanding is that their connection here was an associate who had an apartment and allowed them to stay here while being sought."

KYW
Quadir Dukes Hill (right) and Nahjee Whittington (left) were arrested in eastern Henrico County late Thursday morning by federal marshals.

Three people died overall in the shooting on South Street, and several other people were injured.

Joanne Pescatore, homicide unit chief at the Philadelphia district attorney's office, said that according to surveillance video, the two men, who are friends and had fled to Virginia together, fired randomly into the crowd in response to hearing gunshots down the block. It did not appear that the men and the victims knew one another.

“It appears that they had guns, took them out and just started randomly firing,” Pescatore said.

South Street, on the south edge of central Philadelphia, is known for nightlife that includes bars, restaurants and other businesses. Surveillance video from a local business showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing as the gunfire broke out.

Police officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots. They found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, authorities have said.

AP Photo/Michael Perez
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Officials have said the gunfire started with a fight between two people who then began firing a total of 17 shots at each other. One man, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, was killed and the other wounded; no charges are planned in that case since both had permits to carry and that shooting is considered self-defense, authorities have said.

Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.

Comments / 6

Related
phl17.com

Man shot 7 times on Allegheny Avenue, saved by Temple doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the head inside a East Parkside home

Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was. Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am. According to police, a 33-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Mayfair Area Male Arrested For SW Philly Murder

On May 4, 2022 children playing near Vare Avenue saw what appeared to be a dead body in some bushes on the 1700 block of Vare Ave. They flagged down a passing patrol car and that officer confirmed that there was a human deceased . Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the body was of Frances Decero, 25 who was reported to be missing and that missing person was investigated by South West Detectives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Hate Crime After Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are investigating a hate crime after a double shooting and attack in Kensington. Investigators say someone shot two women. A third victim, who is transgender, was beaten during the violence. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two and half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. A double shooting and a brutal beating unfolded early Sunday morning in Kensington. Police say when they arrived at the 300 block of Westmoreland Street, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Continue Search for Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police continues to investigate the homicide by shooting of a 50-year-old male, that occurred on Friday, May 13th, 2022, in the 1800 block of E. Hilton Street. Before the shooting, the suspect along with another male walked with the victim from Jasper Street onto E. Hilton Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In West Oak Lane; 2 Suspects In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened just around noon on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holden
Person
Kevin Connolly
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street just before 8 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 7:59 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in his right foot, according to police. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Philadelphia Police#Guns#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Kyw Quadir Dukes Hill#Ac
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 26th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 10:57 a.m., in the 100 block of West 26th Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing storing and will be updated as the investigation continues and further details are released.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man killed in weekend crash: police

A 40-year-old man was killed in an early Saturday crash on a Dauphin County street, police said. Harrisburg resident James Payne was driving east on the 5400 block of Derry Street when he left the roadway around 1:18 a.m. and crashed into a telephone pole, then a fire hydrant, according to Lt. Timothy Shatto of Swatara Township police.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

33-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Head

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify an unknown Black male who shot a 33-year-old male in the head on the 5800 block of North 16th Street. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the perpetrator arrived in a mid-size crossover SUV,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed a Philadelphia Liquor Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a liquor store. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, an unknown female entered the Angel Spirit Liquor Store located at 5246 Rising Sun Ave. When an employee opened his locked door to enter the common area the unknown black female entered the back area and pulled out a handgun and demanded the register money. When the employee refused the offender raised her gun and shot one time. After that the employee gave the offender all the money in the register, the offender left the store and was seen driving a black sedan, possibly an Audi A6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy