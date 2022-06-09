ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Two people rescued from chocolate tank at Pennsylvania candy factory

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Two people were rescued from a tank full of chocolate...

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Crews free person trapped in manure truck after rollover crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Friday morning crash ended with one person having to be rescued after a manure truck rolled over in Huntingdon County. According to a Facebook post, crews were called to the scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment at the 3200 block of Spruce Creek Road at 8:42 a.m. After arriving […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Two stuck in M&M Mars factory chocolate tank, rescue underway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank. Dispatch tells abc27 that no injuries are being reported after two people fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
After punching cop, Altoona woman sent to jail, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman landed herself in jail after reportedly punching an officer in the side of the head before being taken to the ground and arrested. Angela Hatch, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police were called by an anonymous caller that she was on someone’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA
Pa. man wanted for child endangerment, other felonies

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault. According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young....
JONESTOWN, PA
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 45 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle accident on State Route 45 in Huntingdon County has caused a lane restriction as first responders work at the scene. UPDATE: 511 PA is reporting that Route 45 has been cleared and there is no longer a lane restriction. You can read the original story below. According to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Seven row homes destroyed in Harrisburg fire

A fast-moving fire destroyed a series of row homes in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon, bringing dozens of fire crews from around the region. The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. in row homes near 15th and Hunter streets. Roads in most of the surrounding blocks were closed off to traffic to allow for fire crews and EMS to operate.
HARRISBURG, PA
Vehicle collides with horse-and-buggy near Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — A horse was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a horse-and-buggy Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened on Clay Road near Lititz. Police on the scene said the driver of an SUV was blinded by the sun and struck the...
LITITZ, PA
Man hit, killed by train near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County coroner's office says it's trying to identify a man who was hit and killed by a train near Lancaster. The man had no identification with him, authorities said. The man was struck along the Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
LANCASTER, PA
York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks. “When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said. Driving down the quiet neighborhood along Maryland Ave. in York, yards […]
YORK, PA
Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

