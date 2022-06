Angela Kadrlik, age 42 of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 13, 2022. Angela Ryann (Johnson) Kadrlik was born July 17, 1979, in Burnsville, Minnesota, to Barry and Sharon (Barton) Johnson. She was raised in the Burnsville / Apple Valley area and graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1999. In 2008, she moved to Montgomery and in 2014, she married Nicholas Kadrlik. She had been employed by Fleet Farm in Mankato since 2017. Angela enjoyed her community, the Vikings, her family and watching her daughters have fun. She was generous, caring and treated everyone like a friend. She will be greatly missed.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO