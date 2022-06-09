ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

‘Tornadic’ activity blamed for Summitville storm damage

By Russ McQuaid
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. — Summitville Town Marshal Tom Everett was in a town council meeting at dinnertime early Wednesday evening when a storm packing tornadic winds blew through northern Madison County.

“We were out in it and it lasted, I would imagine, eight to ten minutes and it was completely gone,” he said.

When the wind quit blowing and the sun came out, Everett surveyed the damage to his town.

“The water building had been hit, the roof had been removed, as we started tracking southeast we started seeing a lot of damage, wind, trees down, trees into homes, fences down, cars damaged and we had one camper trailer turned over that we found.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2bAr_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhElr_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TE1XV_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMmna_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5lNb_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SesL7_0g5tkABa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fUE4_0g5tkABa00

While the decorative roof at the Indiana American Water Company headquarters was blasted, the building was relatively undamaged and water service was never interrupted.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew White and his crew traveled the town, looking for evidence as to the cause of the damage.

“At this point, we can confirm it was tornadic,” he said. “I think it was a pretty short path and touched down, it kind of bounced a little bit, kind of going over the town and touching down briefly along the way.”

The tornado blew a path through two trees in Nathan Etchinson’s yard and crashed large branches into his SUV parked out back.

“The whole front end is all messed up, the windshield’s all busted up, I got a lot of dents and dings on the sides,” he said. “I can’t even see outside my door and it’s like our main window we look out was just covered in green because all the trees and branches around.”

Van Buren Township Fire Chief Coby Huggins was out in the storm.

“It was pretty crazy,” he said. “The tornado was visible for just a minute then the rain wrapped it and we couldn’t see it anymore so we couldn’t see where it was at or what it was doing.”

Huggins said the storm blew in so quickly and turned into a tornado so fast, there was no time to activate the town’s emergency siren system.

While about a dozen buildings were damaged, there were no injuries.

“Just a lot of minor damage,” said the fire chief, “but to a small town, that’s a big deal.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Jackson County REMC warns of possible blackouts in Southern Indiana due to high temperatures

BROWNSTOWN – Jackson County REMC was made aware that there is a possibility of rolling blackouts in Southern Indiana this summer. According to their Facebook post, this warning was made by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (“MISO”), an independent, non-profit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wyrz.org

Temporary restrictions on Rockville Road in Avon starting June 20 for pavement work

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on U.S. 36 (Rockville Rd.) starting on or after Monday, June 20 for pavement patching work on the west side of the White Lick Creek bridge. The westbound driving lane of U.S. 36 will be restricted between County Road 571 E. and C.R. 625 E., in Avon. It’s expected to reopen on Friday, June 24, weather permitting.
AVON, IN
FOX59

Overflowing recycling bin prompts call for change

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township Trustee hopes the city of Indianapolis will find a way to give nearby residents more options for recycling on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Friday morning, Pike Township Trustee Annette Johnson took to social media to draw attention to an eyesore outside her office at the corner of West 56th […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A threat of severe weather is on the minds of many later today. With extremely warm temperatures expected for today and most of this week, the threat of severe thunderstorms loom for the duration of Monday afternoon. Storms are possible across the entire Great Lakes region according to Meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Weather#National Weather Service
KISS 106

Driver Captures ‘Dust Devil’ on Video in Indiana Cornfield

I'm no meteorologist, but I do find the weather to be fascinating. One day it can be perfectly sunny without a cloud in the sky and a light breeze, the next those two elements can come together to create a storm strong enough to uproot massive trees and level buildings. I mean, the fact that microscopic bits of moisture can bond together to form a cloud is pretty incredible if you stop and think about it. And, if enough of those teeny, tiny particles mash together the weight they create becomes too much for the cloud to hold and they fall to the ground in the form of rain. It's just wild to me. The weather can also put on a relatively harmless show as it did in a cornfield in Wells County, Indiana just south of Fort Wayne earlier this week when a stiff breeze whipped up a small dust devil.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

High heat and possible severe storms move into Indiana this week

A dome of unseasonally hot air is moving toward Indiana and is setting new high-temperature records, along the way. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon today (Mon.) until noon Tuesday, north of Muncie. High temperatures in the Muncie area will hit 99 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday, with heat index temperatures rising to 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory for Muncie and points east, west, and south kicks in Tuesday at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Residents working outdoors are cautioned by health authorities to limit activity in direct sunlight, drink plenty of water, and rest in the shade.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

NWS confirms Summitville tornado

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. – Wednesday’s storms left their mark on a Madison County town, leaving behind significant damage as they swept through. A National Weather Service team has confirmed a tornado hit Summitville Wednesday night. Madison County EMA Director Tom Ecker said the tornado was on the ground for about three miles and started just northwest […]
SUMMITVILLE, IN
FOX59

Several homes damaged from reports of 3 funnel clouds seen in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police say three possible funnel clouds were spotted in Rush County on Wednesday. The Rush County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) believes a tornado may have touched down numerous times in the area. “We have reports of touchdown. We have video that shows what could possibly be funnel clouds […]
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Injured In Semi Collision

A semi tractor-trailer driver was injured when his semi rear-ended another one on U.S. 30 near the Ind. 15 overpass Monday shortly before noon. Warsaw Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar said that the first semi was either slowed or stopped in traffic when the white semi rear-ended the trailer of the first semi, causing extensive damage.
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

No one hurt in hazmat incident at Greensburg Bypass

GREENSBURG, IN — No one was injured when two tanks carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned on State Road 3 between US 421 and the State 3/46 bypass in Greensburg around Noon Friday. Upon arrival on the scene, the firefighting command ordered a 100-foot standoff distance and requested assistance from the...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Extreme heat prompts warning to check on elderly neighbors, loved ones

INDIANAPOLIS — For Meals On Wheels, the need for food is always in season. “We’re doing extra phone calls to all of our 36 routes,” said Hope Steel, volunteer coordinator. With dangerously hot weather in the forecast, organizers are taking extra precautions for their client base, which mostly consists of elderly, critically ill and homebound […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are The Most Extreme Temperatures On Record In Indiana?

Hot enough for ya? It’s about to get hotter. Indianapolis hasn’t reached a 90 degree day yet this year but that is about to change. WISH TV reports,. “A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

What are the signs of a heat stroke?

INDIANAPOLIS — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in central Indiana. With highs likely reaching the middle to upper 90s, new record highs appear likely with additional heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings! If you’re spending any time outside, it’s important to look out for signs of heat stroke. This information, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy