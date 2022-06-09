ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Filmmaker Nominated for Emmy Award

By Nick Perkins
 4 days ago
This is yet another case of Hometown Boy Makes Good. Anthony Stengel, of Stengel Media, is a local filmmaker that produces films about other local artists in Wyoming. His work has been featured across a wide-variety of outlets but, most recently, Stengel has been producing short films for Wyoming...

WGFD Has Good Advice To Be Bear-Wise and Keep Casper Bears Away

I'm sure you've heard by now that the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department dealt with an unwanted guest that was roaming Casper. It was reported on Sunday morning that a black bear was spotted and captured by WGFD. Shortly after the bear incident, WGFD's Janet Milek and Justin Binfet were guests on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors to discuss living in large carnivore country.
Young bear roaming Casper safely rehomed to Bighorns

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Sunday, Casper residents got a reminder that Wyoming still is the wild west after a black bear was reported roaming around town. "A fair amount of folks just saw it actually walking on the sidewalk out in front of their house and so the calls came in," said Wyoming Game and Fish Casper Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet.
In Wyoming, dueling winds over abortion as Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

Casper, Wyo. — The Supreme Court's upcoming opinion on abortion rights will have far reaching consequences, especially across rural America, where abortion access is already sparse. Right now, there are six states with just one abortion provider. Oklahoma has none. In windswept and wide-open Wyoming, opposition to abortion rights...
PhotoFest! 2022 Wyoming Shrine Bowl

The 49th annual Shrine Bowl was won by the North 37-3 in Casper on Saturday with the North dominating play, practically start to finish. The North rang up over 400 yards of offense and held the South offense to just over 200. Jackon quarterback Sadler Smith was named the offensive MVP and Daniel Gorman of Cody was named the defensive MVP.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:
Gas Prices Continue to Climb Quickly in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 22.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.74 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 53.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.61 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.19 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.53 a gallon, compared to $5.69 a gallon from a week ago.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins Set High Temperature Records

Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins all set high-temperature records for the date on Saturday, June 11. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. In fact, Cheyenne actually set two records with its reading of 95 degrees on Saturday. Not only was the high temperature of 95 degrees...
Casper Abortion Clinic Targeted By Arsonists Before Opening To Public

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4)– The official decision from the Supreme Court on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade could happen as soon as this week. Colorado is one of a handful of states with laws that protect abortion rights. (credit: CBS) In Wyoming, there is a trigger law in effect that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That state's Republican legislature and governor enacted the law in March that makes exceptions for cases of sexual assault, incest and for the physical health of the mother. There is already strong opposition in that state, and only one health clinic in Casper that plans to offer that service to women. (credit: CBS) It hasn't opened yet and has faced significant pushback. Suspects set fire to the building in an attempt to keep it from opening. "Do I want to be here talking about someone who committed an act of domestic terrorism in our building? Absolutely not. I wanted to be moving furniture in," said one clinic employee. (credit: CBS) Colorado is preparing for an influx of women from neighboring states, including Wyoming, who are seeking abortion health care.
Casper Notebook: Speeding through Medicine Bow

I was cruising down to Laramie from Casper in March, driving the Star-Tribune car with photojournalist Lauren Miller in the passenger seat, when I saw the red and blue lights. I'd slowed down through Medicine Bow, looking out for the police truck that's often parked on the side of the road as I drove through town. Those who've made that drive know the spot well. I kept the needle on 30 mph, then turned onto Highway 287. I saw the police truck, passed it at the snail's pace, then sped up when I saw the 70 mph sign up ahead.
NiC Fest returns to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, marked the first day back in 2 years for the Nicolaysen Art Museums NiC Fest. The NiC fest had been cancelled due to COVID-19 but is back in full swing with art, music, and vendors. "I am so excited that NiC...
Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.
Bear Wandering Casper Captured by Game and Fish

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has found and captured a bear that had been wandering Casper. While it was initially reported that there were three bears, the Casper Police said there is believed to be only one bear. The...
Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was "nothing more than toilet paper" to her and who said I was the "21st century brand of the KKK". I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn't bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel's back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don't want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
18-year-old dies in Wyoming crash near Wheatland

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old died in a rollover crash on Thursday, June 9 on Palmer Canyon Road near Wheatland, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office. The individual has been identified as Wyoming resident Richard Wardell, the PCSO confirmed Monday. Wardell had been traveling east on Palmer...
Wyoming Kids Can Go Flying This Weekend FOR FREE!

There is not much for a young person that can beat the thrill of climbing up to the clouds in a small plane. To say it is inspiring is an understatement. Each year The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, takes young people up for free at your local airport. Bring...
Do You Agree That These Are The Top 10 Places To Visit In Casper?

It's fun to see what other people think about their time spent in Casper and find out what their favorite spots were. Everyone has their favorite spots, but YouTuber and traveler Freddy Heredia said these 10 were his favorite and must see places. Freddy was in town during the former President Donald Trump event at the Ford Wyoming Center and only for a short period of time, but he experienced quite a bit of Casper.
