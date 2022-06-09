ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Filmmaker Nominated for Emmy Award

By Nick Perkins
 4 days ago
This is yet another case of Hometown Boy Makes Good. Anthony Stengel, of Stengel Media, is a local filmmaker that produces films about other local artists in Wyoming. His work has been featured across a wide-variety of outlets but, most recently, Stengel has been producing short films for Wyoming...

Comments / 2

K2 Radio

WGFD Has Good Advice To Be Bear-Wise and Keep Casper Bears Away

I'm sure you've heard by now that the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department dealt with an unwanted guest that was roaming Casper. It was reported on Sunday morning that a black bear was spotted and captured by WGFD. Shortly after the bear incident, WGFD's Janet Milek and Justin Binfet were guests on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors to discuss living in large carnivore country.
CASPER, WY
CBS News

In Wyoming, dueling winds over abortion as Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

Casper, Wyo. — The Supreme Court's upcoming opinion on abortion rights will have far reaching consequences, especially across rural America, where abortion access is already sparse. Right now, there are six states with just one abortion provider. Oklahoma has none. In windswept and wide-open Wyoming, opposition to abortion rights...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Captured Black Bear Released From Casper To Bighorn Mountains

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A young black bear spotted in a Casper neighborhood was safely transported out of the city on Sunday evening, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. Department spokeswoman Sara DiRienzo said that the bear was...
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Casper Abortion Clinic Targeted By Arsonists Before Opening To Public

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4)– The official decision from the Supreme Court on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade could happen as soon as this week. Colorado is one of a handful of states with laws that protect abortion rights. (credit: CBS) In Wyoming, there is a trigger law in effect that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That state’s Republican legislature and governor enacted the law in March that makes exceptions for cases of sexual assault, incest and for the physical health of the mother. There is already strong opposition in that state, and only one health clinic in Casper that plans to offer that service to women. (credit: CBS) It hasn’t opened yet and has faced significant pushback. Suspects set fire to the building in an attempt to keep it from opening. “Do I want to be here talking about someone who committed an act of domestic terrorism in our building? Absolutely not. I wanted to be moving furniture in,” said one clinic employee. (credit: CBS) Colorado is preparing for an influx of women from neighboring states, including Wyoming, who are seeking abortion health care.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins Set High Temperature Records

Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins all set high-temperature records for the date on Saturday, June 11. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. In fact, Cheyenne actually set two records with its reading of 95 degrees on Saturday. Not only was the high temperature of 95 degrees...
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Casper Notebook: Speeding through Medicine Bow

I was cruising down to Laramie from Casper in March, driving the Star-Tribune car with photojournalist Lauren Miller in the passenger seat, when I saw the red and blue lights. I’d slowed down through Medicine Bow, looking out for the police truck that’s often parked on the side of the road as I drove through town. Those who’ve made that drive know the spot well. I kept the needle on 30 mph, then turned onto Highway 287. I saw the police truck, passed it at the snail’s pace, then sped up when I saw the 70 mph sign up ahead.
Person
Connie Morgan
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Bear Wandering Casper Captured by Game and Fish

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has found and captured a bear that had been wandering Casper. While it was initially reported that there were three bears, the Casper Police said there is believed to be only one bear. The...
CASPER, WY
UPI News

1 of 3 Missouri jail escapees found in Wyoming

June 9 (UPI) -- One of three inmates who escaped Missouri jail last week was captured in Wyoming but two others remained at large. Christopher Allen Blevins was captured Wednesday near Casper, Wyo., after being found at a truck stop. Police chased him in a vehicle for about 2 minutes before he was pulled over and arrested. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen and a woman found with him has yet to be charged.
county17.com

18-year-old dies in Wyoming crash near Wheatland

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old died in a rollover crash on Thursday, June 9 on Palmer Canyon Road near Wheatland, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The individual has been identified as Wyoming resident Richard Wardell, the PCSO confirmed Monday. Wardell had been traveling east on Palmer...
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Kids Can Go Flying This Weekend FOR FREE!

There is not much for a young person that can beat the thrill of climbing up to the clouds in a small plane. To say it is inspiring is an understatement. Each year The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, takes young people up for free at your local airport. Bring...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Is FULL Of Fun and Exciting Summer Family Activities

Who's ready for summer fun in Casper, Wyoming? Yep, that's right. This town and area has so much going on, there's no way you or your kids can be bored. Visit Casper has a great opportunity for everyone this year, the Visit Casper Family Adventure Pass is now available. This pass offers so many options of fun, adventure, excitement and will help you discover new places in and around town.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

World Ballet Series – ‘Swan Lake’ Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center has announced that the World Ballet Series is bringing the most popular ballet of all time, Swan Lake, to Casper this September. A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Casper, WY
