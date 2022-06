At just 24 years old, the 2-time GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper Cordae makes his TED Talk debut with a speech titled “The Hi Level Mindset.” Cordae’s talk walks through his journey as a young dreamer to where he is now, having achieved much of what he laid out in his early visions. The young hip-hop artist attributes the “Hi Level Mindset” to his mother, who gave birth to him at 16 years old and raised him as a single mother. As a way to navigate life, and especially the trying times, Cordae lays out five rules that he lives by:

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO