Dane Ebel's one-hitter leads Lincolnview past Tiffin Calvert 8-1 in OHSAA baseball Division 4 state semifinal

The junior struck out 11 hitters and allowed just one hit to push Lincolnview to the state championship game

AKRON, Ohio – Lincolnview pitcher Dane Ebel walked off the mound to a rousing ovation. The junior earned it, as he had just tossed a one-hitter to lead the Lancers past Tiffin Calvert 8-1 in an OHSAA Division IV state semifinal game.

Ebel didn’t give up a hit until the leadoff hitter in the seventh inning and struck out 11 in the game, while walking just two.

“He had a great command on the mound today,” Lincolnview coach Eric Fishpaw said. “He kind of had a competitor’s edge today.”

That edge never left the junior, as he was in complete control of the game from the beginning.

“I didn’t really back down, I just focused,” Ebel said. “I stayed focused the whole game, and I don’t think they expected that.”

Before Ebel even took the mound, the offense picked up a run in the first inning on an error to take the early lead.

“Scoring one early in the first inning was huge,” Fishpaw said. “That gave him all the confidence in the world to go out there and pitch.”

The Lancers picked up four more in the third to break the game open.

After Landon Price led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, Ebel drove him in with a single. Carson Fox reached on an error and then Caden Hanf knocked in two with a double to make it 4-0. Hanf then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Lincolnview added another run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

By throwing Ebel in the semifinals, Fishpaw was able to save Price for the state championship game. Price, the Ohio High School Coaches Association Division IV player of the year, will face Russia at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“It worked out for us in the regional,” Fishpaw said. “They aren’t really a one and two, they are one and one. They are two good ones.”

Despite not being on the mound, Price still had a big impact on the game, as he collected three hits and scored twice.

“I was seeing the ball really well, and I had a good approach,” Price said. “I wasn’t chasing anything out of the zone.”

While the Lancers want to take some time to savor Thursday’s win, Price already has his mind on Saturday and the stage of the state championship game.

“I have chills already thinking about it," Price said.