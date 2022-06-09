ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeira Beach, FL

Local developer secures $19M for Madeira Beach condo project

By Veronica Brezina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime local developer Bill Karns has hit a financial milestone for his next bold project. Karns, who is behind the Madeira Beach Town Center development, has secured a $19.05 million loan under the Condo A Company LLC entity to build a new boutique luxury condo community at 400 150th Ave. in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Construction Loan#The Condo A Company Llc#The U S Trez Capital#Trez Capital#Eastern
