Zenless Zone Zero gameplay shows stylish cyberpunk combat

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

A new trailer for Zenless Zone Zero has debuted at today's Summer Game Fest presentation.

Earlier today on June 9 at the Summer Game Fest in L.A., Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse showed off brand new footage of their upcoming action-RPG. You can check out the new trailer for Zenless Zone Zero just below, which shows off a lot of very stylish-looking action, and a big selection of playable characters.

The presence of Zenless Zone Zero shouldn't come as a great surprise, considering we actually knew the new action-RPG from HoYoverse would be at the Summer Game Fest. The organization announced the addition of the game to the showcase's roster earlier this week, prompting excitement from JRPG and Genshin Impact fans around the world.

In case you didn't know, Zenless Zone Zero is the latest project from HoYoverse, also known as miYoHO, developers behind Genshin Impact. The ongoing RPG just added its latest character last month in May, and for a complete overview of everything you need to know about them, head over to our full Genshin Impact Yelan build guide for more.

You can also check out our complete E3 2022 schedule guide for a look at what's still to come over the next few days.

