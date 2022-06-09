Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy has taken a "safety pause" and grounded all non-essential flights in the wake of a series of aircraft crashes. This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities. According to the Navy, the pause will ground all...
ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever, and drivers aren't the only ones fed up with the price hikes. The owner of a gas station in Minnesota appears to be just as frustrated, and he's telling...
Comments / 0