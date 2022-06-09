ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas -- The Montrose Softball League Association is the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in greater Houston. It is open to all people...

Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy has taken a "safety pause" and grounded all non-essential flights in the wake of a series of aircraft crashes. This follows three Southern California crashes in less than a week, two of which involved fatalities. According to the Navy, the pause will ground all...
