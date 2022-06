Everything is better together, including nature. That’s why Fjällräven created a one-of-a-kind community hike. It’s called the Fjällräven Classic—a celebration of nature, of human connection, and of making every hike as fun as it is challenging. Fjällräven Guides recently scouted the Colorado route for the U.S. Classic and came away with some key takeaways about why coming together in nature is so crucial for our—and the planet’s—well-being.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO