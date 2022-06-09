ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Driver dies from injuries in crash that also killed motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Coon Rapids this week has claimed a second victim.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the driver whose car was stuck by a motorcyclist Tuesday evening has died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as:

  • Joseph Daniel Heim, 37, of Ham Lake (motorcyclist)
  • Nicholas David Wivinus, 40, of Coon Rapids

The crash happened near Hanson Boulevard Northwest and 129th Lane Northwest in Coon Rapids.

Police say Heim had been traveling southbound on Hanson Boulevard Northwest "at a high rate of speed" before he crashed into Wivinus, who was turning from 129th Lane Northwest onto Hanson Boulevard.

Sheriff James Stuart provided the following statement on the incident:

“The resulting loss of two lives is senselessly tragic, and we send our condolences to both of their grieving loved ones. The recent increase of crashes and fatalities occurring within Anoka County is certainly concerning, and we will continue to encourage our community to practice safe driving habits, while holding those who do not follow traffic laws accountable.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

