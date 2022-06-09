ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Year after year, gun rights groups outspend gun control advocates in Congress—by a lot

By Michael Murney
 4 days ago
A package of laws aimed at curbing gun violence faces opposition fostered by a long legacy of outsized political spending from pro-gun...

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton's first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
The Senate Has a Deal on Gun Control

Republican and Democratic Senators have signed onto a tentative agreement for gun reform legislation in the wake of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The proposed deal for bipartisan reform, a group of senators announced Sunday, includes enhanced background checks for buyers ages 18-21 as well as funding for mental health treatment and school security. The deal is a result of negotiations between Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Ten Republican senators — the number Democrats would need to overcome a filibuster — have signed on. In addition to Cornyn, the...
U.S. House passes 'red flag' gun control bill

The U.S. House on Thursday passed a "red flag" gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath's bill, known as the […]
Bipartisan Senate Group Reaches Agreement On Framework For New Gun Safety Measures; Plan Falls Short Of Outright Ban On Assault Weapons For Those Under 21

A bipartisan group of senators have reach an agreement on a framework for a series of new gun safety measures on Sunday, but they fall short of banning the purchase of assault weapons for those under 21. Specifically, the agreement would expand background checks for those under 21 who purchase guns; grants for states to implement "red flag" laws, which allows law enforcement to temporarily take away guns who pose a danger to themselves or others; an expansion of mental health programs; improving the background check system overall, with a focus on preventing domestic...
Bipartisan Senate Deal Struck for Gun Reform in Wake of Mass Shootings

After two mass shootings in the past month, it seems our elected leaders are finally doing something ... because a new bipartisan framework for gun reform has been reached. 20 U.S. senators announced they'd struck a deal for the bones of would-be legislation that they hope to draft up soon and present to the Senate floor for a vote -- consisting of 10 Dems and 10 Republicans, who've outlined key provisions they wanna address.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

