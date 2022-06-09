ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Alligator scales Charlotte County Sheriff’s impound lot fence

By Robert Rose
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mpq0O_0g5tejWn00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Earlier today, an alligator broke into the Charlotte County Sheriff’s impound lot at district 3.

The crafty croc – which measured in at 6 feet 4 inches – climbed its way over a ten-foot fence to enter the parking lot. The intruder went unnoticed until an evidence tech saw its foot sticking out from under a door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48m8kP_0g5tejWn00
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISWoi_0g5tejWn00
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Oftentimes during mating season, alligators find themselves in odd places as they move to various bodies of water. It’s important to keep a safe distance and to never feed them.

Officials with FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

Wildlife officers administer a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to be proactive with complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, officers will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Florida man asks police for ride home, arrested with drugs in pockets

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County, Florida, man who asked police for a ride home early Thursday morning was arrested after officers found several bags of drugs in his pockets, according to arrest documents. Justin Michalowski, 27, was laying on the sidewalk of 22 Avenue North near...
WINKNEWS.com

Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Charlotte County, FL
Pets & Animals
Charlotte County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead in Lee County crash, troopers say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 26-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on Pine Island Road approaching a green light at an intersection with Woodward Avenue, troopers said in a news release.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man seen riding motorcycle stolen from North Fort Myers parking lot

A man was seen on June 4 riding a motorcycle stolen from a North Fort Myers parking lot earlier that week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle pictured was taken from the parking lot at 3444 Marinatown Lane between June 1 and June 3. A man described as around 6’02” and 250 lbs was seen riding the motorcycle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac at 13501 North Cleveland Ave. on June 4. The motorcycle is a 2007 black Honda Spirit 750 and may now have an out-of-state license plate attached.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Fwc
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate body found in south Fort Myers as a homicide

The body of a man was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known. Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body...
FORT MYERS, FL
blackchronicle.com

Officials: Florida panther killed news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been...
NAPLES, FL
iontb.com

Body of missing St. Petersburg woman located in Boca Ciega Bay

The St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating after a body was located in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway. The body discovered at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 has been confirmed to be that of a 70 year-old Arlete Desousa. Desousa who lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, was reported missing late Sunday, hours after her last contact with a relative.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County deputies respond to shots fired call

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies responded to a home early Saturday morning after a call of shots fired. At 6:40am, a call came in stating the caller had heard multiple gunshots coming from a home on Coulton Ave. in Port Charlotte. Deputies responded and can confirm that one person is injured and another is believed to be inside the home.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Kittens tossed from moving vehicle on busy Daniels Parkway

At least three kittens were thrown from a moving vehicle and onto a highway in Lehigh Acres Friday morning. A witness said the approximately six-week-old kittens were alive when they were tossed from a vehicle driving on Daniels Parkway, just east of State Route 82. This happened at approximately 8:30 a.m., during the heart of morning rush hour.
WMAZ

Florida sheriff: Video shows man dragging missing woman's lifeless body through house

PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family of Candy the dog hopes to get justice in civil court

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of Candy, a dog shot and killed in front of her owner, is hoping to get justice in a civil suit. Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.
NOKOMIS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Children spot bobcat in the backyard of their Collier County home

A bobcat was caught creeping around on a fence in a family’s backyard in Collier County. The children alerted their mother to what they saw lurking outside their playroom window. Katie McKimm, mom of Chase, Kit, Caden, and Colsten had a thrilling front row seat of the bobcat, saying:
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy