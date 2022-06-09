ANN MARIE (neé REAGAN) HEYM

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following drives: July 3, St. William the Abbot, 2740 Lakewood-Allenwood Road, Howell, 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; July 5, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 6, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 7, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 13, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 14, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 19, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and July 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Comments / 0