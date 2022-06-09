ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Norma Jean Howe, 85

montgomerymnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Jean Howe, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022. Many family members visited Norma over the last few weeks and days to share memories and wish her peace. Norma was born April 18, 1937, to John and Marian (Wharton) Campbell in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Rochester High School...

montgomerymnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerymnnews.com

Angela Kadrlik, 42

Angela Kadrlik, age 42 of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 13, 2022. Angela Ryann (Johnson) Kadrlik was born July 17, 1979, in Burnsville, Minnesota, to Barry and Sharon (Barton) Johnson. She was raised in the Burnsville / Apple Valley area and graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1999. In 2008, she moved to Montgomery and in 2014, she married Nicholas Kadrlik. She had been employed by Fleet Farm in Mankato since 2017. Angela enjoyed her community, the Vikings, her family and watching her daughters have fun. She was generous, caring and treated everyone like a friend. She will be greatly missed.
MONTGOMERY, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Robert Thomas Snorek, 90

Robert Thomas Snorek passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family, God brought Robert home. Robert was 90 years old. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 9 am-11 am at the St. Patrick’s Church in Shieldsville with Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Fr. Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

James (Brad) Bradley Kline

James (Brad) Bradley Kline passed away with his wife, Ann Berry-Kline (Kratochvil), by his side on May 31, 2022. Born on June 13, 1953 to John and Betty (La Follette) Kline, Brad was the youngest of three boys. He lived most of the first 18 years of his life in Viroqua, Wisconsin spending his youth near the lake doing what he loved - fishing, hunting, water skiing, boating, and enjoying the company at the Leaky Fleet Club. After high school, Brad left Viroqua and worked his way into the high-performance computing industry. His incredible proficiency in this field led him to a successful 45-year career where he founded two companies, DISC and Klinetech, and worked for the Mayo Clinic, Sperry Univac, Cray Research, Mountain Gate, Quantum, and Apple.
VIROQUA, WI
montgomerymnnews.com

Barbara J. Everson, 73

Barbara J. Everson, 73, lifelong resident of New Prague, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in their hospice care unit in Shakopee, MN. She was born on September 23, 1948, in New Prague, MN, to Edward and Evelyn Kohout. Barbara was married to...
NEW PRAGUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy