ESO Art Center Establishes Limitless Dance Workshop

Here I go again. I am reminded today of how much, as students, we cared for Accomac School. I remember the day it was discovered that someone had with a crayon drawn a line on the shiny tan tile that covered the lower half of the walls in the halls of Accomac School. The mark went from the corner of Miss Eliza’s second grade classroom all the way to the auditorium door. Our little mouths were wide open in shock. How could anyone deface our school? The culprit was soon caught, the mark easily removed because the tiles were easy to clean and all went back to normal. I never saw graffiti on bathroom stalls either, and they are always graffiti magnets. We cared for our school and we took care of our school.

ACCOMAC, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO