ESO Art Center Establishes Limitless Dance Workshop

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Tangier Combined School returned to tradition with its 2022 graduation ceremony held in the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church. Because Tangier’s graduating class is always so small, each graduate may have the opportunity to speak. The students’ remarks are unlike typical commencement addresses and usually include a few words of inspiration to their classmates, maybe an anecdote or two about their school days, and thanking parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, and other family and friends for their support through the years, telling them, “I love you.” Laughter and tears fill the church sanctuary as each graduate shares his or her personal story. This year, special words of thanks and love were reserved for Principal Sharon Haynie, who is retiring after decades in education.
Comments / 0