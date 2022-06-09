ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESO Art Center Establishes Limitless Dance Workshop

easternshorepost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESO Arts Center is launching a new program called Limitless: An HBCU Dance Experience. The program is a two-day workshop focusing on jazz, hip-hop, and dance styles often associated with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). It will take place July 8 to 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...

www.easternshorepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
easternshorepost.com

Maya Lin at Virginia MOCA: Marbles and Memories

I hadn’t given thought to marbles since my mother handed me a fistful to keep me occupied at the ages of 5 and 6 while she helped my grandmother pack strawberries at the edge of the field between Onley and Melfa. Children of the berry-pickers and I had a field day casting the tiny, shiny orbs into the Eastern Shore’s sandy loam while our parents worked.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Dance#Art Center#Performing Arts#Education#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Eso Arts Center#Limitless#Hampton University#The Ebony Fire#The Eastern Shore#Opportunit
easternshorepost.com

Tangier Combined School Class of 2022 Graduation

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Tangier Combined School returned to tradition with its 2022 graduation ceremony held in the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church. Because Tangier’s graduating class is always so small, each graduate may have the opportunity to speak. The students’ remarks are unlike typical commencement addresses and usually include a few words of inspiration to their classmates, maybe an anecdote or two about their school days, and thanking parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, and other family and friends for their support through the years, telling them, “I love you.” Laughter and tears fill the church sanctuary as each graduate shares his or her personal story. This year, special words of thanks and love were reserved for Principal Sharon Haynie, who is retiring after decades in education.
TANGIER, VA
hampton.gov

Jazz Legacy Foundation Gala Weekend

The Jazz Legacy Foundation is celebrating a Decade of Excellence! Join in the celebration at the Gala Weekend June 10-12 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Lineup of artists includes Marcus Miller, Marcus Anderson featuring Ceelo Green, Gregory Porter, andRegina Bell. Tickets are on sale now.
BASKETBALL
easternshorepost.com

School Stands Proud

Here I go again. I am reminded today of how much, as students, we cared for Accomac School. I remember the day it was discovered that someone had with a crayon drawn a line on the shiny tan tile that covered the lower half of the walls in the halls of Accomac School. The mark went from the corner of Miss Eliza’s second grade classroom all the way to the auditorium door. Our little mouths were wide open in shock. How could anyone deface our school? The culprit was soon caught, the mark easily removed because the tiles were easy to clean and all went back to normal. I never saw graffiti on bathroom stalls either, and they are always graffiti magnets. We cared for our school and we took care of our school.
ACCOMAC, VA
WAVY News 10

Class of 2022 | June 13

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrating the Class of 2022 on June 13!. To see the full photo gallery of local graduates or to submit your own, click here. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union and Sundays Sun Spa Shop.
Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
NORFOLK, VA
Bay Net

Two Administrative Appointments Announced At Chesapeake Public Charter School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 8, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Sandy Imbriale as the Education Director at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Imbriale holds a Master’s Degree from Western Maryland College and a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
nn.k12.va.us

Congratulations, NNPS Class of 2022

Newport News Public Schools is proud to introduce the top graduates from each of its six high schools. These young men and women have been accepted to prestigious institutions of higher education and are among 1,600 students who have completed their high school education secure in the knowledge that Newport News Public Schools has prepared them to be college, career and citizen-ready.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
easternshorepost.com

Thanks, Northampton Schools

During this season of graduations and other school celebrations, I would like to thank Northampton County Public Schools for the great job they did with our two sons, Forest and Liam. From Kiptopeke Elementary to Northampton High, they had teachers, coaches, staff, and administrators encourage them, nurture them, and share...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
northwestprimetime.com

Virginia Beach is full of surprises!

Beach destinations are all about the sun, sand and sea, and I usually assume there’s not much else to such places beyond the proverbial trinket shops and restaurants. Virginia Beach, however, defies expectations. This lovely, coastal Virginia community not only has wonderful, white sand beaches, but also plenty of parks, museums and other cultural attractions, historical sites and a vibrant culinary and arts scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
easternshorepost.com

Northampton High School 2022 Graduation

Northampton High School held its 2022 commencement Saturday, June 4. There was a three-way tie for valedictorian among Mallory Hook, Jennifer Kim, and Dev Patel, who each earned a 4.5 GPA. In addition to the three valedictorians, the commencement ceremony recognized fourth honor student Rocio Cruz Pineda and fifth honor student Charlotte Henderson.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy