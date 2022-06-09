Happier Camper's New Camping Trailers Will Put a Smile On Your Face

Today, brands like Citizen and Fortis are taking inspiration from space. With new models ranging from simply space-inspired to ‘certified for space travel,’ these brands seem to be targeting a new luxury market: space travelers. Citizen’s new model was built to celebrate ispace’s Hakuto-R lunar lander, and is made with recrystallized titanium as well as the very same “super titanium” alloy used within the lander. Meanwhile, with its latest “Stratoliner” models, Fortis has launched a new watch actually designed and tested for space travel. This latest iteration of its classic Stratoliner collection (first launched in the '80s) was tested at the Swedish Space Centre, and features a custom traversing bridge that boasts enough shock protection for Fortis to call it “space proof." Today we’re taking a look at a new suite of CBD tinctures, an iconic knife and a new line of vegan leather bags. This is Today in Gear.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO