Darke County, OH

Structures suffer damage in suspected tornado

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKE COUNTY — Numerous structures suffered damage in what appeared to be at least one tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in southern...

www.dailyadvocate.com

WLWT 5

Severe weather threat: Storms to bring threat for gusty winds, hail, tornado

CINCINNATI — Severe storms are moving out of the Cincinnati area, leaving widespread damage. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for counties throughout the Tri-State area. Severe thunderstorm warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Adams County until 8 p.m. Flash flood warnings. Butler County in Ohio and Franklin, Union,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Severe storms, potentially record-setting heat expected this week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After multiple tornadoes touched down across the area last week, including Sardinia and Tipp City, there could be another round of severe storms this week and also record-setting high temperatures. A few showers and downpours enter the Tri-State on Monday afternoon and evening. A cluster of storms...
TIPP CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 45 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
City
Arcanum, OH
County
Darke County, OH
WLWT 5

Rumpke to service customers early this week due to heat

CINCINNATI — The hottest temperatures so far this year arrive through these next few days. Highs will be warming to the low and mid-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity means the heat index will be between 100 and 107 at times. Because of the heat, Rumpke is planning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to barn fire in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Emergency crews have been called to a reported barn fire near Minster in Auglaize County early Sunday morning. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to the 1400 block of State Route 119 on a reported barn fire just before 6:30 a.m. >>2,000 hogs...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
#The Tornado#National Weather Service#Driving
WOWO News

Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A threat of severe weather is on the minds of many later today. With extremely warm temperatures expected for today and most of this week, the threat of severe thunderstorms loom for the duration of Monday afternoon. Storms are possible across the entire Great Lakes region according to Meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Damaging winds, hail possible today; Chance for storms again tomorrow

Thunderstorms possible today, some strong to severe. TODAY: SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the main hazards, but some hail and/or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Warmer today with highs in the lower 80s.
Fox 59

Police: Semi overturns after driver hits bull in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a semi driver was hurt after his semi hit a bull in the road overnight Friday. Wayne County deputies were sent to the area of State Road 1 and Jones Road in Hagerstown to check out an overturned semi after midnight on Friday, June 10.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Greenville Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a house in the 4600 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road before 8:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple fire agencies on the scene. We are working...
GREENVILLE, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northeastern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Fletcher, Tremont City, Casstown, Thackery, Westville, Haven View, Millerstown, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville, Dialton and Buck Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PREBLE WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Fire crews respond to partial building collapse in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fire crews are at the scene of a partial building collapse at the old Davis Furniture building downtown. Lou Arnold with the Cincinnati Fire Department says that no one was hurt, and the building has been vacant for at least 20 years. Arnold says the building might have...
WLWT 5

Strong to severe storms possible to end weekend

CINCINNATI — After a muggy morning with temperatures starting in the 60s in many areas across Greater Cincinnati, storms are possible to redevelop through the day. Highs will get back to the low 80s. Storms look scattered but there is the chance that a few could become strong or...
