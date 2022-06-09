Southwest, central Virginia high schools, middle schools win teen driver safety campaign challenge

(WFXR) — Several southwest and central high schools and middle schools are being recognized for their efforts to bring awareness about driver and passenger safety.

It was part of the Arrive Alive: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign put together by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) High Safety Office, and State Farm.

According to the DMV, teen motor vehicle-related fatalities rose 31% from 2020 to the end of 2021. Out of those deaths, 62% of the teens who died were not wearing a seat belt, and 60% of these deaths involved speed.

“We are proud of these schools and youth groups for taking the lead in encouraging young drivers and passengers in their communities to buckle up, slow down and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager! With the alarming increase we are seeing in teen fatalities across the state, it is especially important for schools, youth groups, community organizations, and parents to get involved in reminding teens to make good decisions when driving or riding as a passenger. Our challenge now is to increase these safe driving messages and programs as we head into summer break and the 101 critical days of summer.”

As part of the campaign, groups competed in activities like Battle of the Belts, which was a race to see which students could buckle up the quickest. There was also other activities such as a door decorating contest, safe driving pep rallies, buckle up photo booths, and a YOVASO egg hunt for students.

Below are the following winners of the campaign:

Arrive Alive High School winners:

Liberty High School, Bedford County, 1st place

Northside High School, Roanoke County, 2nd place

Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte County, 3rd place

Arrive Alive Middle School winners:

Auburn Middle School, Montgomery County, 1st place

Walker-Grant Middle School, Fredericksburg City, 2nd place

Liberty High School will be awarded $500, Northside High School will be awarded $250, and Randolph-Henry High School will receive $100 for taking home wins statewide. In the middle school category, the winners are Auburn Middle School which will get $300, and Walker-Grant Middle School will be awarded $200.

YOVASO provides several tips for parents of teen drivers:

Lead by example, because teens mimic your driving behaviors

Discuss responsibilities when driving a car or riding as a passenger

Review teen driving laws and set consequences for breaking the laws

Extend period of supervised driving to closely monitor skills/behaviors

Give your teen practice driving conditions

Coach teens on potentially dangerous driving situations like weather, rough roads, heavy traffic, and running off the road

Enforce teen passenger restrictions and teen curfew law

Reduce nighttime driving for the first few months

Make sure you teen is well rested before getting behind the wheel

Create your own Parent-Teen Driving Contract which goes over-rules and consequences for your teen

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.