Lammy says racist Twitter post raises ‘serious questions’ for Tories

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40A7QP_0g5tcgx200

Labour frontbencher David Lammy has said the Conservative Party has “serious questions” to answer following the disclosure that a man convicted of making a racist death threat against him is a former Tory candidate.

The Yorkshire Post reported that Glenn Broadbent had stood for election to Leeds Council on 12 occasions over the past 40 years.

Last month Broadbent, 62, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and fined £2,000 after he admitted at Leeds Magistrates Court posting a “menacing” and “grossly offensive” message on social media.

The Twitter message to Mr Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said: “Are you hanging off a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you’re not careful.”

The Tottenham MP said it was “truly despicable” that a Tory candidate had made such comments, and that the disclosure of Broadbent’s association raised wider questions for the party.

“It’s truly despicable that a 12-time Conservative candidate sent me a racist death threat,” the MP said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I will never be silenced by abuse, but this raises serious questions for the Conservatives about the prevalence of anti-Black racism in their party.”

In response a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Mr Broadbent is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. We utterly deplore these comments.”

In a statement to The Yorkshire Post, Broadbent, of Greenside Road, Leeds, said he had resigned from the party last month in advance of the court case.

He said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and the distress he had caused to Mr Lammy.

The newspaper said public records show Broadbent stood for election on 12 occasions between 1983 and 2008 but was never successful.

Related
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Politics#The Conservative Party#Tory#The Yorkshire Post#Leeds Council#Leeds Magistrates Court#Conservatives
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
newschain

January 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

Members of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot said they had uncovered enough evidence for the justice department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a committee member who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Reports unclear on whether body of British journalist has been found in Amazon

Reports are conflicted over whether the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been found. A Guardian report citing Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, states that his family were told two bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest, but this has not been backed up by the Brazilian Federal Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Persian Force sent to Coventry with high hopes

The Amo Racing silks will be spotted plenty over the course of Royal Ascot – but connections feel their best chance of the week comes in Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes with Persian Force. Winner of the Brocklesby Stakes by almost five lengths at Doncaster on the opening day of...
SPORTS
