The internet remains undefeated. A new business aimed at dog owners has recently took off online, and it's finally reached the Hudson Valley. There's almost an unlimited amount of companies that connect strangers who have something with strangers who want something. Airbnb allows you to rent a someone's home. The site Swimply lets you specifically rent their pool. Now say hello to Sniffspot, the business that let's you use someone else's yard to exercise your dog.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO