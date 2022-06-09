CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls by most in 10 months as risk appetite sours

* Thai baht hits more than 5-year low * Singaporean stocks at lowest since Dec. 2021 * Shares in Malaysia, Indonesia avoid the drop By Shashwat Awasthi June 14 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stocks tumbled, currencies hit multi-month lows and regional bond yields spiked higher on Tuesday, on fresh worries about a recession resulting from sharp Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Regional equities continued to be bruised by growth concerns that battered U.S. stocks overnight, with benchmark indexes in South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan shedding more than 1% each. Stocks in the Philippines hit a fresh one-month low and those in Thailand were on track for a fourth straight day of losses. Expectations for aggressive U.S rate hikes, which rose after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading last week, were supercharged on Monday when Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday. "With scant evidence of a slowing in inflation with the higher than expected CPI data for May, the market is expecting the Fed may need to take even bolder action in coming meetings," ANZ economists Tom Kenny and Arindam Chakraborty wrote. "The soft landing scenario is becoming more challenging the longer inflation stays elevated," they added, though they forecast only a 50 basis point hike this week. Fearing aggressive rate hikes would compromise growth, investors rushed to the safety of the U.S. dollar - which stood at a 20-month peak - while 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time. That led most emerging Asian currencies to weaken. Indonesia's rupiah touched its lowest since October 2020, Malaysia's ringgit its lowest since March 2020, while the Thai baht sank to its lowest since March 2017. Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds jumped to a near one-month high of 7.411% in Indonesia and rose 16 bps to 3.2% in Thailand. "Pre (U.S.) CPI, the hope was that bond volatility was settling, but a colossal re-pricing since Friday's print suggests the market has kicked that idea into touch," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The Fed's rhetoric on Wednesday, particularly around the pace and scale of further tightening, is also likely to inform future policy at regional central banks. While some may wait and take stock after hiking rates recently, others like the Bank of Thailand (BoT), which has so far left rates at a record low, may be spurred into definitive moves. The BoT governor has already hinted at imminent action, saying on Monday that delaying rate hikes for too long would not be good for the country as inflation continues to climb. Equities in Malaysia and Indonesia bucked the broader trend and avoided a pummelling, however, with shares in Kuala Lumpur set to snap an eight-day losing run. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Japan's Nikkei falls 2%, Chinese shares down 1.6%. ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Monde Nissin down 4.25%, International Container Terminal Services down 2.45%, AC Energy down 2.4%. ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Trimitra Propertindo up 20.6%, Trisula International up 10.58%, Alumindo Light Metal Industry up​ 10.27%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.10 -14.4 <.N2 -2.00 -8.14 6 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.19 -5.71 <.SS -1.60 -11.9 S> EC> 8 India +0.02 -4.73 <.NS 0.00 -9.10 EI> Indones -0.39 -3.29 <.JK 0.49 6.81 ia SE> Malaysi -0.11 -5.83 <.KL 0.50 -6.09 a SE> Philipp -0.02 -4.33 <.PS -0.70 -9.84 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.56 -7.93 <.KS -1.31 -16.9 C> 11> 9 Singapo +0.17 -3.13 <.ST -0.85 -0.35 re I> Taiwan -0.06 -6.96 <.TW -0.77 -12.4 II> 7 Thailan -0.19 -4.46 <.SE 0.19 -3.29 d TI> (Editing by Sam Holmes)

