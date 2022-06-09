ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Security incident shuts Pearl Harbor gate for nearly 2 hours

By AUDREY McAVOY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor gate was closed for nearly two hours on Thursday after a military working dog smelled something suspicious during a routine inspection of a civilian contractor’s vehicle.

But explosive ordnance disposal technicians found nothing of concern and the scene was declared clear at 9:30 a.m., Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a statement. The gate reopened shortly after.

Military officials initially closed all gates to the base at 7:45 a.m. in response to what they called a “security incident.”

About 20 minutes later, the reopened all gates except the Halawa Gate, which is used primarily by commercial trucks during weekday daytime hours.

The National Park Service closed the nearby Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor’s Center, including tour boats to the USS Arizona Memorial, out of an abundance of caution.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains — lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat. Now, parts of them are burning yet again this year, fueled by winds that grounded air resources...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Townbound lanes on H-3 freeway reopen following overturned cement truck

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have reopened Honolulu/Halawa bound lanes on the H-3 freeway following an overturned vehicle incident Saturday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a cement truck rolled over between the Haleokou Interchange and Likelike Highway crossover. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes. So far, it is...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Government
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Arizona State
City
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
The Associated Press

Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles (9 kilometers) north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, authorities said. Coconino National Forest officials said the Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and had burned...
The Associated Press

Boat operator dies after being found unresponsive in NH

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — An elderly boat operator was found unresponsive after his vessel went out of control on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, officials said. Another boat operator discovered the man inside the 14-foot boat after it came to a strop and began drifting after performing a couple of fast circles in Alton Bay, officials said.
ALTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Uss Arizona Memorial#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebrating 150th anniversary, King Kamehameha floral parade is back on Oahu

As Oahu's wild pig population continues to grow, a 'non-toxic' birth control could offer a solution. As an Oahu distributor tries to stunt the growing population of wild pigs with "non-toxic" birth control, some hunters are skeptical. Following Big Island helicopter crash, lawmakers renew push for more regulations in tour...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primary Tuesday will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term that would make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates are vying for their party’s nomination. McMaster...
The Associated Press

Crowded education superintendent race highlights SC ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Six Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties’ nominations for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat — one of the most contentious and attention-grabbing races in Tuesday’s primaries. There are also primaries for governor and U.S. Senate, as well...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy