During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Hideo Kojima revealed that he has teamed up with Xbox for his next game. The collaboration announcement was brief and didn’t include much information, but Kojima stated that the game would be “completely new,” describing it as an experience he has “always wanted to make.” Additionally, it appears that it will make use of Microsoft’s cloud technology in some manner, though as with everything else regarding the reveal, we’re unsure how that will look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO