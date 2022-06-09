ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Sriracha maker warns of ‘unprecedented shortage’ of popular products after crop failure

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8kv1_0g5tbeDn00
Tweet

(WGHP) — Lovers of sriracha-style chili sauce could soon be suffering as bottles of the sauce have become harder to find on shelves.

Huy Fong Foods, the company behind the popular Huy Fong brands of sriracha and chili sauces, warned retailers and customers in April of a “severe shortage” of the peppers used to make its sauces, blaming “weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers.”

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” wrote the company, which produces sriracha sauce, chili-garlic sauce and sambal oelek chili paste.

Due to the shortage, Huy Fong Foods said it would not be fulfilling any orders for sriracha since April 19 and will not begin taking orders for more until after Labor Day on Sept. 6.

On Thursday, Huy Fong Foods confirmed the issue remains ongoing.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products,” the company wrote in an emailed statement shared with Nexstar. “We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest.”

“We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time.”

A representative for the brand did not comment on which regions, if any, could be more affected by the shortages than others.

It’s possible a chili shortage could have wide-ranging impacts at supermarkets and restaurants, as sriracha-style sauces are not only used independently but also as an ingredient in many other spicy condiments, such as the spicy mayo used in wraps, sushi rolls and chicken sandwiches. It’s unclear if other brands of sriracha sauce are experiencing the same issue; a representative for Sriraja Panich, another brand available at specialty stores in the United States, had not indicated supply shortages on its official social media channels.

A representative for the company that produces Sriraja Panich was not available for comment at the time of publication.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc., founded in 1980, is based in Irwindale, California.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sriracha Sauce#Supermarkets#Chili Sauce
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

593K+
Followers
72K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy