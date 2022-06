It may look like an emergency, but know that it’s only practice if you see emergency crews working the waters off Deland Park in Sheboygan today. The Sheboygan Fire Department’s Rescue Swimmers are scheduled to conduct their training at about 1:30 this afternoon, entering the water from the North Beach and the pier to conduct what would be an emergency rescue. The program was begun so as to provide the quickest way to deploy crews into the water, ideally in less time than it would take from a boat.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO