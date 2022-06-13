Boil water advisory lifted for Greenfield Township residents
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water notice has been lifted by Greenfield Township Municipal Water Authority for residents.
The notice was put into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday and was lifted Sunday afternoon, June 12.
The following areas were affected under the boiled water noticed:
- Everett Road
- Mansion Drive
- McCarty Lane
- Butchese Circle
- Wildcat Lane
- Crabapple Lane
- Indian Spring Drive
- Oakdale Road
- Deer Run Road
- Rinker Road
- Ward Drive
- Barbershop Lane
- Pine Hollow Road
- Catherine Street
- Whitetail Court
- Packard Street
- Pine Creek Road
- Parkhurst Street
- Champion Road
- Fawn Drive
- Bedford Street
- Spruce Street
- Edgewood Street
- Corporate Blvd
- Metzgar Lane
- Arden Street
- Pine Street
- Sheetz Way
- Tipton Lane
- Ann Street
- Penndale Avenue
- Evergreen Road
- Clair Street
- Walnut Street
- Spring Lane
- Church Street
- Locust Street
- Blackie Lane
- Sycamore Lane
- Industrial Park Road
- Community Park Road
- Oak Street
- Ski Gap Road (1 mile west of Dunnings Highway)
- Dunnings Highway (From Quarry Road north to Polecat Road)
- Polecat Road (1.5 miles west of Dunnings Highway)
