ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield Township, PA

Boil water advisory lifted for Greenfield Township residents

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOgX5_0g5taOKU00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water notice has been lifted by Greenfield Township Municipal Water Authority for residents.

The notice was put into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday and was lifted Sunday afternoon, June 12.

The following areas were affected under the boiled water noticed:

  • Everett Road
  • Mansion Drive
  • McCarty Lane
  • Butchese Circle
  • Wildcat Lane
  • Crabapple Lane
  • Indian Spring Drive
  • Oakdale Road
  • Deer Run Road
  • Rinker Road
  • Ward Drive
  • Barbershop Lane
  • Pine Hollow Road
  • Catherine Street
  • Whitetail Court
  • Packard Street
  • Pine Creek Road
  • Parkhurst Street
  • Champion Road
  • Fawn Drive
  • Bedford Street
  • Spruce Street
  • Edgewood Street
  • Corporate Blvd
  • Metzgar Lane
  • Arden Street
  • Pine Street
  • Sheetz Way
  • Tipton Lane
  • Ann Street
  • Penndale Avenue
  • Evergreen Road
  • Clair Street
  • Walnut Street
  • Spring Lane
  • Church Street
  • Locust Street
  • Blackie Lane
  • Sycamore Lane
  • Industrial Park Road
  • Community Park Road
  • Oak Street
  • Ski Gap Road (1 mile west of Dunnings Highway)
  • Dunnings Highway (From Quarry Road north to Polecat Road)
  • Polecat Road (1.5 miles west of Dunnings Highway)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

We will update this story if any more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Old Route 115 in Lehman Township closing for three days

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road in Luzerne County will be closed for several days while crews conduct roadwork. Luzerne County officials announced that Old Route 115 will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 16-18) from 7 am-4:30 pm for construction. Representatives said they are repairing and repaving Old Route 115 between […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Delays expected on Interstate 80 in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound, should stay alert for delays, due to work bridge deck repairs and approach slab replacements in Columbia County. According to PennDOT, those behind the wheel are advised that the right lane of traffic is restricted between MM 236.5 and MM 237.5, located between the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 South reopened after two crashes in Lackawanna County

UPDATE: Interstate 81 southbound was reopened right around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash has closed down part of I-81 South in Lackawanna County. PennDOT has said that Interstate 81 southbound will be closed beginning at mile marker 199 due to two separate car crashes. The Lackawanna County 911 communication […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community pool in Monroe County delays opening

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pool in the Stroudsburg community is delaying its opening due to ongoing repairs. According to Dansbury & Stroudsburg Pools and Recreation Facebook, the Stroudsburg pool will remain closed for ongoing pump work. The post says the pool is planning to open the week of June 20. Dansbury pool will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Greenfield Township, PA
Newswatch 16

Cancer center breaking ground in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Geisinger is investing $58 million into a new facility in Dickson City so residents of Lackawanna County can stay close to home for cancer care. "We have a cancer center right now that lives within the hospital walls in CMC. We've literally outgrown our walls, so this is another opportunity to bring the community a brand new cancer center," said Renee Blakiewicz, Clinical Operations Associate Vice President.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Confrontation gets physical at Vision Home Builders’ office

We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car into a building causes damage in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday night in Stroudsburg causing damage to the structure and street lights. According to Stroud Fire Department, crews were called around midnight to the 300 block of Lower Main Street in Stroudsburg for a vehicle into an antique shop. Originally the report stated occupants were […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Two Northern Tier, Pa. Businesses

Pennsylvania State Police report the rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is continuing throughout the Northern Tier. Over the past several weeks authorities have reported the thefts of the pricey parts from vehicles at an auto service business in North Towanda Township and from over a half dozen vehicles at a community assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Montrose. The total value of the catalytic converters in those two incidents comes to about $26,000.
MONTROSE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunnings Highway Rrb#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Catalytic converter stolen off Hazle Township resident’s car

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a Luzerne County resident’s car on May 27 according to police. Troopers said they investigated a theft of a catalytic converter from the parking lot of 105 Laurel Mall Drive in Hazle Township. According to officials, an unknown suspect stole a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Carnival on the Mountain in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's carnival time in another part of Lackawanna County. Carnival on the Mountain is a fundraiser for the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company. There are tons of homemade food including chicken wings, potato pancakes, and tacos. Kids could also try out a variety of rides...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Kingston resident appointed to Luzerne County Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kingston resident Matthew Mitchell will fill the vacant eleventh Luzerne County Council seat through 2023, a council majority decided Tuesday. Mitchell had been among 11 Republican applicants. He told council during his public interview last month he has relevant experience working...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Nanticoke receives $1.1 million

NANTICOKE, Pa. — From Skycam 16, you can see the remnants of a silk factory turned warehouse turned bowling alley along East Washington Street in Nanticoke. It's been empty for over a decade, and police say it's a public-safety issue. "We have major problems here with people squatting and...
NANTICOKE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

LGBTQ+ campground opens in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD, Pa. — While it may not look like it now, the campsites at Camp Out Mt. Nebo near East Stroudsburg are booking up fast. "Our season is booking up already, and we see the booking increasing as we go further into the summer already. It's pretty crazy. For our first season, it's pretty good," said owner Steven Louden.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Carbon County man saves unresponsive neighbor with Narcan

BEAVER MEADOWS BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton State Police responded to a call for an unresponsive male in Carbon County due to an overdose on June 13, but according to officials, someone was already on scene helping. Investigators said the man’s neighbor already administered Narcan to the unresponsive man, and by the time troopers arrived […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tractor Trailer roll over on I-81 in Susquehanna County

UPDATE: The highway reopened around 1:20 a.m. SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor Trailer roll-over has been confirmed Monday night on Interstate 81 (I-81) in Susquehanna County. A Tractor-trailer crash, involving the vehicle rolling on its side occured Monday night just before 9:30 on I-81 around MM 206.6, near the Elk Mountain Ski Resort exit. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Agostini Bakery closes after over 100 years

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Agostini Bakery, a landmark in Old Forge, has closed its doors for good after over 100 years. The owner of the bakery, Robert Agostini, posted on the bakery’s Facebook page that due to circumstances beyond their control, the business officially closed its doors permanently on Monday, June 13. The […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating slashed tires in Luzerne County

ASHLEY, Pa. — Police in one part of Luzerne County are investigating reports of slashed tires. Police in Ashley have received several reports of slashed tires between Sunday and Monday. Officials say the incidents have happened in different parts of the borough and happen at night. Residents are asked...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man and his dog rescued from Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and his dog were rescued from Nay Aug Gorge after falling down the waterfall on Monday. The call for rescue came in just before 3:00 this afternoon. The Deputy Fire Chief says they arrived and saw the man and his dog clinging to the rocks. It took crews […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre man among 6 arrested for weapons possession

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, one of them from Sayre, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit traffic violations. Police said the two […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy