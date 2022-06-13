Boil water advisory lifted for Greenfield Township residents

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water notice has been lifted by Greenfield Township Municipal Water Authority for residents.

The notice was put into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday and was lifted Sunday afternoon, June 12.

The following areas were affected under the boiled water noticed:

Everett Road

Mansion Drive

McCarty Lane

Butchese Circle

Wildcat Lane

Crabapple Lane

Indian Spring Drive

Oakdale Road

Deer Run Road

Rinker Road

Ward Drive

Barbershop Lane

Pine Hollow Road

Catherine Street

Whitetail Court

Packard Street

Pine Creek Road

Parkhurst Street

Champion Road

Fawn Drive

Bedford Street

Spruce Street

Edgewood Street

Corporate Blvd

Metzgar Lane

Arden Street

Pine Street

Sheetz Way

Tipton Lane

Ann Street

Penndale Avenue

Evergreen Road

Clair Street

Walnut Street

Spring Lane

Church Street

Locust Street

Blackie Lane

Sycamore Lane

Industrial Park Road

Community Park Road

Oak Street

Ski Gap Road (1 mile west of Dunnings Highway)

Dunnings Highway (From Quarry Road north to Polecat Road)

Polecat Road (1.5 miles west of Dunnings Highway)

