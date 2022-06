BEFORE YOU SEND IN YOUR SUBMISSION PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD ALL THE INFORMATION BELOW. With the 2021/22 season over, we are looking at increasing our coverage of various shows. So we are putting out a call for writers to join our team here at SpoilerTV (We currently stand at 70+ members). We're now covering more shows than ever and want to make sure we cater for as many fans as possible.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO