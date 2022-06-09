Michael Branch, 79, of Grayling

Jo Ann Wieferich, age 90, of Higgins Lake, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Grayling, in the presence and comfort of her family. Jo Ann was born March 11, 1932, in Haslett, Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Leto (Crafton) O’Brien. Jo Ann married Vernon on April 11, 1953, in Lansing, Michigan. Jo Ann was a sharp dressed lady. She was known for not even going to the mailbox without make-up on. Her family remembers that she loved to shop and enjoyed gifting everyone. She would rather give gifts than to receive them. Jo Ann was very crafty. She loved ceramics, crocheting, painting, and sewing. She hand-stitched christening gowns for each of her children’s families. Jo Ann also enjoyed dancing…of course, the Polka being her favorite. Jo Ann will always be remembered for these phrases: “Treat each other as you would like to be treated,” “Keep Peace in the Family,” “It is very satisfying to the soul when you have little to do in life…try volunteering. It is great for all concerned.” The family will never forget, Dad worked afternoons, and Mom raised the family. Jo Ann was once asked, what she would want future generations of her family to remember her by. Her response was, “As someone who was kind and generous, who cares for her family more than anything else in the world; Always there when needed; Full of love.” Mom, job well done!

HIGGINS LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO