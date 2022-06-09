ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Michael Branch, 79, of Grayling

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 5 days ago

Michael Branch was born December 6, 1942 to Frank and Gertrude Branch in Detroit, Michigan. He went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022. He grew up taking vacations in Higgins Lake with his beloved siblings Richard, Barbara, Christine and Timothy. He loved it so much, he eventually...

Up North Voice

Judy Kapets, 84, of Grayling

Judith Ann Kapets, 84, of Grayling, MI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Judy was born on January 30, 1938 in Sandusky, MI to Loren and Gladys (Teets) Lee. She married her husband John Kapets on January 30, 1960. Judy enjoyed gardening and trips to the U.P. with her husband John who was originally from Ironwood, MI. She also loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loving, caring, and compassionate. Her loss will be felt so deeply by everyone that knew her.
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Wesley Prentice Jr., 58, of Mio

On Friday, June 10th, 2022, Wesley David Prentice Jr, passed away at the age of 58. Wesley was born on October 4th, 1963 to parents Wesley David Prentice Sr and Mary Lou Prentice. He graduated from Mio AuSable High School in 1983. In July 1988 Wesley married Sheila Leigh Rieger of Toledo, Ohio. They raised 3 children in Mio, 2 sons, Aaron and Cody, 1 daughter, Judith. Wesley worked mostly in construction. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family. He loved classic rock.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Spring miracles

HALE – Just south of Hale, down a dirt drive, inside the walls of an old red barn, one of Spring’s miracles is unfolding: baby Lambs! Around the first of May every year, lambs are born on the Barclay Ranch. Lots of lambs!. Growing up, Eldon Barclay helped...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Herbert Stevens, 85, of Alger

Herbert Lee Stevens, age 85, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City, MI. He was born on January 14, 1937 in Osborn, KY to Clell and June (Howell) Stevens. Herbert lived in the Alger area since 1990, formerly of Taylor, MI. He loved...
ALGER, MI
Up North Voice

Audrey Bergeron, 82, of Sterling

Audrey, age 82, loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Sterling, Michigan to the late Les & Melba (Martin) Crandell. She married Roger Bergeron on January 18, 1957 in Sterling, Michigan, he predeceased her.
STERLING, MI
Up North Voice

DNR to temporarily close East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site in Alcona County will temporarily close starting Monday, June 13, for site enhancements that will make it safer for Hubbard Lake boater traffic to get into and out of the water. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will...
HUBBARD LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Rotary cleanup

ROSCOMMON – The Roscommon-Higgins Lake Rotary Club, along with a large contingent of volunteers, participated in this year’s community clean up. About 30 people turned out for the event, held each spring about the same time the Village of Roscommon puts up its hanging flower baskets. Photos courtesy...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Two Toddlers Found Unresponsive in Pond

OTSEGO CO. – Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were called to a report of two missing toddlers in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association. Troopers found the children in a pond, face down, and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed, however both children were later pronounced dead.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Creating safe hunters

ROSCOMMON – Ten young hunters will go to the woods after completing hunter safety May 21 at Roscommon Baptist Church. Graduates included: Mariah and Carter Baker, Beau Ecker, Bryce Gamage, Thomas Kelly, Michael Nowland, Rayleigh Ockermann, Grace Thompson, Joseph Wittke and Jackson Ziegler. Instructing the class was Michael Ritchie, Dennis Feibelkorn, Robyn Pillinger-Daniels, Jason Shory with DNR conservation officers Brian Olsen. The next class at the church will be Aug. 13 and will be posted on the Michigan DNR Hunter safety website.
ROSCOMMON, MI

