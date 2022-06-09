ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

DSNY: No trash, recycling pickup on observed Juneteenth holiday

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) announced it would suspend operations on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. The federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of...

www.silive.com

Comments / 2

Related
bkreader.com

‘We Need to Stop This!’ New Cease and Desist Measure Aims to Protect Brooklyn Homeowners From Harassing Prospectors

Thousands of Brooklyn homeowners annually have face repeated—often predatory—solicitation from real estate sellers looking to purchase their homes for cheap and on the fly. To combat the intense inquiries and fraudulent claims these homeowners continue to face, the Department of State has created “cease and desist zones”—areas protected...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Great Kills Harbor to get $6.75M dredging project thanks to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure act

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Boaters in Great Kills Harbor will have a safer time navigating seas in the area thanks to funding for a new dredging program announced Monday. The $6.75 million investment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge a nearby federal navigation channel comes from funds in the bipartisan infratructure act that President Joseph Biden signed last year, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling#Staten Islanders
Gothamist.com

New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

The Hottest NYC Neighborhood for Food & Drinks Right Now

As New York City emerges from its pandemic slumber, new restaurants and bars are popping up all over the place. At Rockefeller Center, Avra is the latest mega restaurant to emerge along with 53, a new Asian spot by the Altamarea Group. In Hell’s Kitchen, the vibrant Peachy Keen has arrived, along with El Cartel for Colombian and The Molly Pitcher Club for cocktails. At the Seaport, Jean Georges will soon be home to six new restaurants and a sprawling market at The Tin Building. But nowhere is city’s vibe on full display more than at East Broadway near where Canal and Division Streets intersect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

3 new recreational marijuana stores opening this week in New Jersey

Three new recreational marijuana stores will be opening this week in New Jersey, including one location near the Jersey Shore. The stores making the transition under the Garden State Dispensary brand from medical marijuana to legal sales are located in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union. The State Cannabis Regulatory Commission granted the company approval for sales back in May.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
53K+
Followers
35K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy