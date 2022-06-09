Kern Living: Meet Nina from Kern County Animal Services

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is offering "grab and go" meals to children at locations in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont this summer. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be served to children ages 18 and younger. The children do not have to be present to receive a meal and there is no eligibility documentation, according to a club news release.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO