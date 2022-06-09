ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Living: Meet Nina from Kern County Animal Services

By Ryan Nelson, Kern Living
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPONSORED CONTENT — Kern County Animal Services' Nick...

Casino Resort to be built on Kern County Tribal Land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
CHP announces 3 new officers from Kern

The California Highway Patrol announced Monday three Kern County natives were a part of the law enforcement agency's most recent class of academy grads. The CHP announced 128 officers graduated from its academy in West Sacramento, after completing 27 weeks of training.
Boys & Girls Clubs camps offer activities all summer

Summer Day Camps are underway at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, which is hosting activities at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center and the Stockdale Club. The camps, intended for children ages 5 to 17, run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday through Aug. 16 and include breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.
BEST EATS: Chile verde mac and cheese

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eating macaroni and cheese outdoors when the temperature soars above 100 degrees usually isn't my idea of a good time. But this wasn't any mac and cheese. It didn't come in a box with a packet of "cheese sauce mix." This was the real deal, the ultra-creamy, award-winning chile verde mac […]
A Bakersfield homeowner's nightmare ends after squatters are removed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield homeowner can sleep in peace now after several complaints to Kern County Code Enforcement to remove several RV's and trailers sitting in an empty lot next door. Angel-Jessie Martinez moved into his first home back in early 2021, and since then he's been...
Man detained in connection with father's stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a tweet by the sheriff's office. KCSO said deputies were called out to the 400 block of S. Real Road at 5:02 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from […]
Farmers worry water-rights proposal could affect food supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As drought continues to be a concern across California and Kern County, there is a new proposal in the state senate that could spend up to $1.5 billion to buy back the water rights that allow farmers to take as much water as they need from the state's rivers and streams to grow their crops.
Boys & Girls Clubs offering 'grab and go' meals for kids

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is offering "grab and go" meals to children at locations in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont this summer. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be served to children ages 18 and younger. The children do not have to be present to receive a meal and there is no eligibility documentation, according to a club news release.
A third In N Out Burger In The Antelope Valley ?

In N Out Burger coming to Rosamond Ca, big buzz on social media . A new location in the Antelope Valley, the new In N Out location will be the third establishment in the AV. In-N-Out Burger coming to Rosamond, CA at Rosamond Blvd and 28th St!.
Plant Fire burning south of Bakersfield at Grapevine Road

As of Monday afternoon, this fire burned 517 acres and is 99 percent contained, according to Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning south of Bakersfield along Interstate 5 is nearing full containment, fire officials said. The Plant Fire has burned 517 acres since it […]
Pet of the week: Clara

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clara is a terrier chihuahua puppy, who was brought into the SPCA with her entire family. She is available for adoption. For more information about Clara or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
JOSE GASPAR: Do school resource officers really make a difference?

Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera is more certain than ever she made the right call in securing an officer from the Delano Police Department assigned as a school resource officer to the district. The same officer is also assigned to the Delano Joint Union High School District. One officer covers a total of 17 schools between the two districts.
