'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 16 Officially Happening, Episode Count Revealed

By Allison Schonter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBC's hit drama Murdoch Mysteries has officially been renewed for a super-sized Season 16! The show's official Twitter account confirmed on June 1 that Season 16 will consist of 24 episodes, matching Season 15's episode count. In a tweet, it was revealed, "We're so excited to officially announce that [Murdoch Mysteries]...

