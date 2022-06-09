MDOC probation officer guilty of four counts of embezzlement

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, weighed in on the intensified gun debate following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.”. DAN CRENSHAW: It’s really hard to find a common thread through all of these people… I think most of these mass shooters do not have a father in the home. There is drug use, I think, I need to look at each case specifically to answer that question. But I do think some kind of drug use is a pretty consistent thread as well through all of them, and they’re all men, so there’s another thing to look at.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO