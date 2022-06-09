ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MDOC probation officer guilty of four counts of embezzlement

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Department of Correction probation officer has pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White says Dendrick Hurd abused...

US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the only woman on Mississippi death row can go to state court to challenge her conviction and sentence. Lisa Jo Chamberlin intends to argue she has received ineffective legal representation. That’s according to a June 1 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves. Chamberlin is in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Arizona ‘Pipeline Fire’ forces evacuations, suspect arrested

A wildfire broke out near Flagstaff, Arizona Sunday morning, growing to more than 1,000 acres and prompting evacuations. The “Pipeline Fire” was reported after 10 a.m., some six miles north of Flagstaff. Fire officials were working to contain the fire. The Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona. (@Crazy_Husker) Photos...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Body of missing Massachusetts boy, 6, found in Merrimack River

The 6-year-old boy who vanished last week while fishing with his family along the edge of the Merrimack River in Massachusetts has been found dead by a kayaker, authorities say. The body of the child – whose mother drowned while trying to save him – was discovered Sunday afternoon in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dan Crenshaw: It is difficult to legislate away ‘extremely rare and anomalous events’ like mass shootings

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, weighed in on the intensified gun debate following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.”. DAN CRENSHAW: It’s really hard to find a common thread through all of these people… I think most of these mass shooters do not have a father in the home. There is drug use, I think, I need to look at each case specifically to answer that question. But I do think some kind of drug use is a pretty consistent thread as well through all of them, and they’re all men, so there’s another thing to look at.
UVALDE, TX
Church’s first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland contractor fined by state of Washington over repeated water quality violations

Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022, the Columbian reported. According to Ecology, the contractor,...
WASHINGTON STATE
California, Arizona wildfires force evacuations

Wildfires are threatening communities in Arizona and California. Multiple fires spanning thousands of acres were burning in the Grand Canyon State, fueled by winds and high temperatures. Around 2,500 homes have been evacuated outside of Flagstaff, and Coconino County has declared an emergency. Two additional fires were reported to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.

