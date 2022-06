MBTA OFFICIALS said on Monday that the number of derailments has been trending downward over the last few years, falling by more than 50 percent since 2019. According to figures released at the safety, health, and environment subcommittee of the MBTA board of directors, the total number of derailments declined from 32 in 2019 to 21 in 2020 and 12 in 2021. The numbers are expected to bounce up in 2022, as 12 have been recorded so far this year. The numbers don’t reveal much about the severity of individual incidents and details on them are not available on the T’s website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO